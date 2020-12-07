 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art Barn showcasing holiday gift gallery
urgent

Art Barn showcasing holiday gift gallery

{{featured_button_text}}
Art Barn showcasing holiday gift gallery

The Art Barn School of Art, located in Jackson Township, offers classes for the whole family.

 Kerry Erickson

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — The Art Barn School of Art in Porter County is making it easy to find unique gifts for the holiday season that were created by local artists.

The Art Barn gallery at 695 N. 400 East in rural Valparaiso cancelled most events this winter because of the coronavirus pandemic, including open mics, workshops and the Holiday Gift Gallery Artists' Reception, but is still hosting its second annual Holiday Gift Gallery.

Art Barn will sell fine art and crafts made by local artists and artisans at prices targeted for every budget. The proceeds of all sales will benefit both local artists and art educational programs in Porter County.

"This curated exhibit features small works including drawing, prints, paintings, mixed media, photography as well as fine crafts including ceramics, woodworking, textile arts and jewelry," the Art Barn said in a press release. "The exhibition runs through January 7."

The gallery of the not-for-profit art school that provides art education to all ages will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Masks are mandatory at the Art Barn in keeping with Centers for Disease Control guidance and local and state health department rules.

For more information, call 219-462-9009 or visit www.artbarnschool.org.

My Region: Coffee, books, art and walks

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Eminem makes surprise cameo on 'SNL'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts