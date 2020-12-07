Art Barn showcasing holiday gift gallery

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — The Art Barn School of Art in Porter County is making it easy to find unique gifts for the holiday season that were created by local artists.

The Art Barn gallery at 695 N. 400 East in rural Valparaiso cancelled most events this winter because of the coronavirus pandemic, including open mics, workshops and the Holiday Gift Gallery Artists' Reception, but is still hosting its second annual Holiday Gift Gallery.

Art Barn will sell fine art and crafts made by local artists and artisans at prices targeted for every budget. The proceeds of all sales will benefit both local artists and art educational programs in Porter County.

"This curated exhibit features small works including drawing, prints, paintings, mixed media, photography as well as fine crafts including ceramics, woodworking, textile arts and jewelry," the Art Barn said in a press release. "The exhibition runs through January 7."

The gallery of the not-for-profit art school that provides art education to all ages will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Masks are mandatory at the Art Barn in keeping with Centers for Disease Control guidance and local and state health department rules.