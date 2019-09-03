Art Barn to host Art Blitz Festival

The Art Barn School of Art outside Valparaiso, an art school in a century-old barn in Jackson Township, is going to bring back the Art Blitz Festival for the third year.
Attendees can enjoy an outdoor exhibition of regional art, try their hand at painting themselves, or listen to live music. There will be artist booths, ceramic arts making, mini arts classes and food vendors.
The Art Blitz Festival will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. The event is free and open to the public.
"Art Blitz helps Art Barn highlight its educational art offerings with participatory activities, an outdoor exhibition of regional art, and collaborations with other arts organizations," Art Barn said in a news release. "The festival is designed to encourage visitors and residents of all ages to actively engage in and view various art activities. The Art Barn offers a beautiful natural setting ideal for outdoor Plein Air painting, and a variety of creative activities. An engaging schedule of demonstrations and hands-on art activities for children and adults will include live music, food, plus an exhibition of visiting artists from the region."
It grew out of the long-running Sunflower Festival Art Barn founder Jan Sullivan held on the grounds for many years, which won a Rose Award for Cultural Attraction of the Year in 2003.
"After Jan's passing in 2016 the board of directors wanted to breathe new life into our festival, now called Art Blitz, which is modeled after a 'bio blitz,' an intense period of biological surveying engaging naturalists, scientists and curious members of the public to record species in a short time period," Art Barn said. "Like the bio blitz, Art Blitz relies on volunteers, artists, and visitors to facilitate and explore a period of 'intensive art' in our community."
Attendees can watch weaving, enjoy live entertainment by Von Orhtal Puppets, or listen to music from groups like the local Celtic soul band Switchback. They can add to a found-item mandala or a children's mystery mural.
There will be face-painting for kids, a peace pole dedication, henna arts and a chance to play around with clay in the new ceramic arts studio.
People can sample a variety of foods and wines from Anderson's Winery.
For more information, call 219-462-9009 or visit www.artbarnschool.org.