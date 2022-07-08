Art Barn to host reception for 'Century of Beauty: Works from Our Legacy Collection' exhibit

The Art Barn School of Art in Porter County will host a public reception Saturday for its current exhibition "Century of Beauty: Works from Our Legacy Collection."

The Art Barn at 695 N 400 E in rural Valparaiso will have a reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. It's free and open to the public and will feature light bites and refreshments.

The historic "Century of Beauty" exhibition features 52 works by the Art Barn's late founder Janet Sullivan, an acclaimed artist and arts educator.

“Exhibiting these significant Jan Sullivan works, and offering a selection for sale, meets Jan’s goal to bring art to the Region and enable the Art Barn to continue its expansion," Art Barn Executive Director Amy Davis Navardauskas said.

Sullivan left more than 2,000 pieces of art to the Art Barn, which offers art education for children and adults and other arts programming on a 69-acre site in rural Valparaiso.

The art school catalogued the collection of her work, retained many pieces for its permanent collection and is selling others to help fund its programming, including gallery exhibits and performing arts events.

"We selected the most important and historically significant works to retain for our permanent collection and identified pieces to be offered for sale," Navardauskas said. "This retrospective is the culminating celebration of the 100th year of Jan Sullivan’s life and mission. The exhibition contains many oil and watercolor paintings that have never been displayed, and many of which are now available for purchase by the public. 100% of any art purchases provide a legacy for growth as we strategically expand our programming and community reach."

"Century of Beauty: Works from Our Legacy Collection" is on display in the Art Barn Gallery and lobby through July 30.

The Art Barn Gallery is open from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, emailnfo@artbarnschool.org or call 219-462-9009.