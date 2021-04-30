Art exhibit explores society's waste and overconsumption

A new art exhibit at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood focuses on society's waste and overconsumption.

"Art From Excess II, Return of Excess" opens Saturday at the gallery at 540 S. Lake St.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District will showcase the work of Chris Toepfer, Corey Hagelberg and N. Misani Landfair. They will display more than 60 artworks created from found objects.

"The artists create beautiful 2D and 3D pieces out of everyday items including metal shavings, screws, and other recycled items," Miller Beach Arts & Creative District Executive Director Meg Roman said.

An opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, with an artist talk from 6:30 to 7 p.m. A second artist talk will take place from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16.