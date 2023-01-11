Art in Focus lecture series continues with walk-through of 'Sense and Sensibility' exhibit

The Art in Focus lecture series continues to offer in-person education at South Shore Arts in Munster.

The popular series of talks on the arts returns at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at the South Shore Arts gallery in the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

Curators Tom Torluemke and Linda Dorman will lead a guided walk-through of the current exhibit in the Bachman Gallery titled “Sense and Sensibility."

"A core objective when developing any of our programs or classes at South Shore Arts is that we meet our audiences' desire of experiencing the cultural similarities that unite us by providing quality content that is accessible to all," Director of Education Natatlie Heath said. "Art in Focus is an exploration of the arts through film, lecture and thoughtful dialogue. Art in Focus is for adult learners of all ages who are interested in the arts and its impact on the world."

Rita M. Ray founded the series in 1996. South Shore Arts Brings in a variety of guest speakers who explain a number of topics related to the arts.

It's open to the public and free because of support from Community Healthcare System.

"South Shore Arts continues this series annually with a variety of topics and guest speakers. Several lectures will coincide with upcoming Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra concerts and South Shore Arts exhibits," Heath said. "An important aspect of the program is the thoughtful dialogue between the program facilitator, the guest speakers and the attendees to broaden views of the arts and individuals in our world. Our goal parallels that of the U.S. Department of Education, 'Learning Never Ends.'"

For more information, visit SouthShoreArtsOnline.org/art-in-focus.