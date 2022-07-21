 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art in Focus lecture to take place in-person at South Shore Arts

Artist Kerri Mommer is shown.

 Provided

An Art in Focus lecture will take place at South Shore Arts in Munster.

Artist Kerri Mommer will talk about her solo exhibit "Trees, Land, Sky: Modern Landscapes" at 10 a.m. Monday in the Atrium Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

"The popular Art in Focus lecture series will continue and be held in-person," Director of Education Natalie Heath said. "In her first solo exhibit, ‘Trees, Land, Sky: Modern Landscapes,’ artist Kerri Mommer will highlight featured artwork and lead a group discussion aimed to illuminate her artistic experience when painting nature around the Region. Art in Focus is a free event for adult learners of all ages who are interested in the arts and its impact on our world, past, present, and future, and Kerri hopes that her modern landscapes, ‘provoke thoughtfulness, fresh ideas and new ways of looking at things.’"

Mommer has exhibited her work in many group and juried shows in Indiana, Iowa and Chicago, including The South Shore Arts annual Salon Show. Active on the local arts scene, she's worked with the Diversified Art Visionaries, the South Lake Artists Co-op and the Artist in Residence in Hammond. 

Her latest exhibit features large-scale acrylic paintings that depict the natural world.

"Art in Focus is open to the public and the COVID-19 vaccination will not be required to attend this in-person event, but masks will be required," Heath said.

For more information, visit SouthShoreArtsOnline.org/art-in-focus, call Heath at 219-836-1839 ext. 101 or email Natalie@SouthShoreArtsOnline.org.

