Art in Focus lecture will look at year in review, preview Tri-County High School Exhibit

  Updated
The South Shore Arts gallery in Munster is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The latest South Shore Arts Art in Focus Lecture will look at the year in review and preview the 48th annual Tri-County Junior/Senior High School Exhibit.

The virtual lecture will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. The Zoom presentation will highlight South Shore Arts' programming and upcoming events.

"Director of Education Natalie Heath will provide a 'Year in Review' of the most current Art in Focus season, including interviews with participants such as artist and educator Emily Casella and world-renowned pianist Wael Farouk," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Presentation will also feature a preview of the 48th annual Tri-County Junior/Senior High School Exhibit taking place from April 11 through May 21 at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts in Munster. The South Shore Arts Tri-County exhibit showcases the original artwork of literally hundreds of students in both Junior and Senior high schools in Northwest Indiana and south suburban Chicago."

Community Healthcare System sponsors the Art in Focus Lecture series, which is free and open to the public.

"Art in Focus is for adult learners of all ages who are interested in the Arts and its impact on our world, past, present, and future," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Art in Focus is part of an ongoing series of free arts presentations that provide insight into the work of artists and the multitude of artistic forms that they express."

The idea is to bring arts and culture directly to the people. Virtual attendees get the chance to participate and ask questions.

"An important aspect of the program is the thoughtful dialogue between program facilitator, guest speakers and the attendees," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "These interactive presentations allow for South Shore Arts presenters to bring the experience directly to the audience in the comfort of their own homes, gaining access to artistic experiences that might otherwise be out of reach."

For more information, visit SouthShoreArtsOnline.org/art-in-focus, call 1-219-836-1839 ext. 101 or email Natalie@SouthShoreArtsOnline.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

