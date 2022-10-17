Art on the Air to soon broadcast fifth season

Art on the Air will return to WVLP and Lakeshore Public Radio for a fifth season.

Artist Ester Golden and musical theater director and photographer Larry A. Brechner host the long-running show at 103.1 FM and 89.1 FM. It features interviews with artists, musicians, photographers, authors, choreographers, curators and many others on the Northwest Indiana art scene.

Art on the Air looks to highlight local arts happenings, including exhibits, plays, performances and festivals.

The hour-long weekly radio show consists of in-depth interviews and shorter spotlight interviews focusing on arts events.

It's hosted by Golden and Brechner, who started co-hosting a show on the community radio station WVLP in 2018 without knowing each other. She's an art educator, the owner of The Nest in Michigan City and a multi-disciplinary board member. He's a fine arts photographer, musical theater producer and director, theater and concert lighting designer and board member.

Finding an on-air chemistry, they went on to record 200 episodes, all of which can be downloaded as podcasts. The show has been nominated for the Society of Innovators and twice for the People’s Choice Podcast Award.

It's rebroadcast on the Merrillville-based NPR affiliate Lakeshore Public Radio and available on its website and NPR One as a podcast.

The show pivoted to recording on Zoom out of Brechner's home studio in Chesterton when the WVLP studio in Valparaiso was shut down for live broadcasts during the coronavirus pandemic. They have recorded interviews with many guests, including BJ Leiderman, Kenny White, Billy and Renee Foster, Les Fradkin, Velvy Appelton, David Kowal, Sara Ranganathan, Kiely Connell, Eric Alexandrakis, Pink Louds, SHAM, Monica Pasqual, Richard Hunt, Andre and Francis Guichard, Sadie Bridger, Pearlie Taylor, Veranoa Hetet, Robin Brailsford, Gary Justis, Kay Westhues, Stan Klein, David and Margie Criner and Rick Valicenti. They also interviewed the Grammy Award-winning South African flutist and composer Wouter Kellerman while in Australia.

Art on the Air airs at 7 p.m. Sunday on Lakeshore Public Radio and 11 a.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Monday on Valparaiso’s WVLP 103.1FM. It streams on both their website and is widely available as podcasts, including on the Art on the Air website.

For more information or to listen, visit brech.com/aota.