Art project shines a light on IUN campus
Enlightened NWI is a new art project at Indiana University Northwest.

 Joseph S. Pete

An art project has been lighting up the Indiana University Northwest campus in Gary.

On Friday night, artists tested an outdoor sound and light projection project that has turned buildings on IUN's campus into a canvas for moving, illuminated images.

"Enlightened NWI presented by the School of the Arts at Indiana University Northwest will present a series of audio-visual experiences that transform outdoor public and community environments with sound, projection, performance, and lighting installations," said Lauren M. Pacheco, director of Arts Programming and Engagement for the School of the Arts at Indiana University Northwest. "These evening spectacles serve to animate and activate spaces, each uniquely different, as the environs will influence each installation's curation and production."

The IUN School of the Arts Cabinet of Curiosity multi-disciplinary performance collective, video projection artist Liviu Pasare, Muncie-based immersive artist-in-residence program PlySpace, artist Natan Diacon-Furtado, Ball State University College of Fine Arts and the Our Patterns Muncie collaborative project featuring Ball State University students staged Sonic Bloom Friday night. 

The collaborative project shining large images for motorists passing by on Broadway served as a trial run for the rollout of a larger project.

"Leveraging technology is critical to this project. In support of tonight's project test, eight projectors will feature digital mapping moving and pattern imagery projected against IUN's campus architecture, a live musician, and performers wearing backpack chandeliers and disco ball helmets," Pacheco said.

For more information, visit www.iun.edu/arts/.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

