Artisan market at LaPorte's LakeFest to benefit The Boys & Girls Club
Artisan market at LaPorte's LakeFest to benefit The Boys & Girls Club

 Joseph S. Pete

People can shop for a good cause at The Collective Artisan Market at LaPorte's inaugural LakeFest this weekend.

More than 40 small businesses will sell their wares at the festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater on Truesdell Ave in Fox Park, the 100-acre wooded park on Clear Lake off Truesdale Avenue. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Boys & Girls Club of LaPorte County.

"The Boys & Girls club is a nonprofit organization that provides programs and services to promote and to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens," organizer Mandy Krickhahn said in a press release.

Shoppers can buy a selection of handcrafted, vintage and up-cycled merchandise. Sellers will carry items like clothes, jewelry, gourmet food, home decor items and bath and body care products.

They can buy locally made craft beer, wine and the ancient honey wine mead from Burn ‘Em Brewing & Misbeehavin’ Meads. Olga’s Food Truck, Moe’s Fresh Mediterranean and All Over Creations will serve food.

There will be live music during the market. George Matthew will take the stage at 10 a.m. and Neil Allesse will take over at 1 p.m.

"The Collective will be donating a portion of profits to BGC while several artisan vendors will be donating a percentage of their sales from the event," Krickhahn said. "Representatives from BGC will be on-site with information on how to get involved. Market guests are welcome to bring donations on the day of the event, which can be monetary or school and art supplies."

The Boys and Girls Club needs donations of crayons, glue, paint, paintbrushes, scotch tape, washable markers, construction paper, Clorox wipes, disinfectant spray and extras like glittery, googly eyes and pipe cleaners.

"This market is the second market hosted by The Collective this calendar year," she said. "Each market will benefit a different local nonprofit and will feature numerous small businesses in The Region."

The group seeks to connect like-minded entrepreneurs and small business owners, offering them workshops and networking events.

For more information, visit thecollectivein.com.

