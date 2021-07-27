Artisan market at LaPorte's LakeFest to benefit The Boys & Girls Club

People can shop for a good cause at The Collective Artisan Market at LaPorte's inaugural LakeFest this weekend.

More than 40 small businesses will sell their wares at the festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater on Truesdell Ave in Fox Park, the 100-acre wooded park on Clear Lake off Truesdale Avenue. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Boys & Girls Club of LaPorte County.

"The Boys & Girls club is a nonprofit organization that provides programs and services to promote and to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens," organizer Mandy Krickhahn said in a press release.

Shoppers can buy a selection of handcrafted, vintage and up-cycled merchandise. Sellers will carry items like clothes, jewelry, gourmet food, home decor items and bath and body care products.

They can buy locally made craft beer, wine and the ancient honey wine mead from Burn ‘Em Brewing & Misbeehavin’ Meads. Olga’s Food Truck, Moe’s Fresh Mediterranean and All Over Creations will serve food.

There will be live music during the market. George Matthew will take the stage at 10 a.m. and Neil Allesse will take over at 1 p.m.