More than 50 small businesses will participate in an artisan market at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium Saturday.
Vendors will sell handcrafted, up-cycled and vintage merchandise, such as jewelry, bath and body care, gourmet food, vintage home decor and clothing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the auditorium at 1001 Ridge St. in downtown LaPorte.
The Collective, a membership-based group that aims to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners from across Northwest Indiana, will donate a portion of the proceeds from its third artisan market to the Play for Jake Foundation. The nonprofit was founded by Julie West-Schroeder, who lost her son Jake, and aims to raise awareness about Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia, a heart disease that cannot be diagnosed with proper screening or testing.
"Julie and other representatives from the Play for Jake Foundation will be on-site with information on how to get involved in their organization and will also be raising awareness of the importance of heart screening in middle and high school students," The Collective said in a press release. "Their goal is to educate parents and youth about the dangers of undetected heart conditions and provide screening and protection programs at schools in Northwest Indiana."
Michigan City's Burn 'Em Brewing brewed a specialty beer that's exclusively available at the artisan market and will donate all proceeds to the Play for Jake Foundation. Several artisan vendors also plan to contribute a portion of their sales to the charity.
Admission is $5 for anyone over the age of 13, and attendees can also bring monetary donations.
For more information, visit thecollectivein.com or facebook.com/thecollectivein.