Artist BearHead to exhibit at Green Door Books in Hobart

The enigmatic local visual artist BearHead will exhibit his work at Green Door Books in Hobart.
The artist already has many zines available for sale at the book store, the independent book store that sells used books for $1 at 220 Main St. in downtown Hobart.
An opening reception will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.
"I don't want to miscategorize him, but he does a lot of pop culture," owner Michael Massengill said. "He does sketches based on celebrities, but he also does cool stuff with music. He's very unique."
BearHead has had other exhibits at the book store, which regularly exhibits the work of local artists such as Casey King, Nick Gloom and Jessica Haug.
"He's mysterious," Massengill said. "He's funny because he'll have this whole place packed with art, but I have no idea what he's working on. He actually showed up to one of our exhibits and he was a mask the whole time. It was interesting. It was like a bear mask."
The show will be on display for about a month, with pieces available for sale.
In April, the bookstore will display the works of King, who has many pieces — including a "Keep Yer Distance" T-shirt — available at the bookstore. Currently on display is the "Sad Girls Playlist" exhibition, a group show that features the work of King, Gloom, Haug, Phantom Monk, Suzi Marie, Lori The Knife, Johnny, Olivia Quinn, Beth Davis, Madison Haug-Lloyd, St. Cem and Haley Ingram.
For more information, call (219) 945-3656 or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.
