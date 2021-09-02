Artist helping to restore nature at Marquette Park

She spent a lot of time at Marquette Park as a kid.

"Dad and I spent a lot of our free time when I was a kid going on wandering adventures, which mostly meant hiking or just walking around. My favorite memories of my dad were always when we'd walk around in nature, so I wanted to find a project that reflected that," Barnes said. "I asked where my donation could do the most good, and everyone told me that Marquette Park was beautiful, but really needed a lot of money to get anything off the ground. I've visited Marquette Park off and on in the last few years, and I was blown away by how unique the dunes are there with the lake behind the beachfront and the Aquatorium and other historical buildings."

She has high hopes for the municipal park, which is surrounded by the Indiana Dunes National Park along the lakeshore.

"I thought restoring the natural habitat there could really make Marquette Park even more of a gem for the community and make it easier to maintain going forward," Barnes said.

Sandy O'Brien, the natural areas manager of Ecorealm LLC, has been managing the project and helped security additional grant funding. She said the lakefront park has unique natural habitats, including lakeshore dunes so rare they're listed as globally vulnerable.