Artist helping to restore nature at Marquette Park

Local artist Shawn Barnes, who writes and illustrates the "How to Be a Werewolf" comic series, is helping to restore the natural environment at Marquette Park along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Gary's Miller neighborhood.
She contributed $5,000 to the Friends of Marquette Park for a wetlands restoration project in honor of her father who died of a brain tumor when she was 17 years old.
"It felt like a significant year for me, because he's now been gone for over half my life, and I wanted to do something that would make it a positive year instead of a sad one," she said. "The money was matched by the Department of Fish and Wildlife and the City of Gary for a total of over $13,000 to work on this project. My mom died in 2004 when I was 19, so I plan to make another donation to a local project in her honor in a few years. I'm not sure what it'll be yet."
Her donation will be used to restore native wildlife at the park along the shoreline, which features dunes, wetlands, ponds, lagoons and an extensive inland oak savanna habitat.
"The dunes in Marquette Park are overrun with mulberry trees, so a lot of the money goes towards a tree service to remove those trees and herbicides that will kill the remaining trunks," she said. "It also goes towards helping with the work of removing brush and purchasing seeds to help reseed the dunes with species that are native to this area to help crowd out future invasive plants."
She spent a lot of time at Marquette Park as a kid.
"Dad and I spent a lot of our free time when I was a kid going on wandering adventures, which mostly meant hiking or just walking around. My favorite memories of my dad were always when we'd walk around in nature, so I wanted to find a project that reflected that," Barnes said. "I asked where my donation could do the most good, and everyone told me that Marquette Park was beautiful, but really needed a lot of money to get anything off the ground. I've visited Marquette Park off and on in the last few years, and I was blown away by how unique the dunes are there with the lake behind the beachfront and the Aquatorium and other historical buildings."
She has high hopes for the municipal park, which is surrounded by the Indiana Dunes National Park along the lakeshore.
"I thought restoring the natural habitat there could really make Marquette Park even more of a gem for the community and make it easier to maintain going forward," Barnes said.
Sandy O'Brien, the natural areas manager of Ecorealm LLC, has been managing the project and helped security additional grant funding. She said the lakefront park has unique natural habitats, including lakeshore dunes so rare they're listed as globally vulnerable.
"The wetland/pond north of the Chanute Trail is a special dunes wetland called a panne, which is listed as globally imperiled. While the panne and dunes north of the Chanute Trail have far more rare plant species listed on Indiana DNR's Threatened and Endangered Species List, the current 17-acre project area harbors five rare plant species on this list: dunes goldenrod, dunes fragrant sumac, common juniper, seaside spurge, and marram grass," she said. "It also harbors the following special dunes habitats: Great Lakes Beachgrass Dune, Sandcherry Dune Shrubland, and Cottonwood Dunes Open Woodland."
But the market has been threatened by invasive species, particularly in the woods.
"Oriental bittersweet vines are the worst. Mulberry trees and honeysuckle, burning bush, autumn olive, multiflora rose shrubs also take up a lot of space," O'Brien said. "At least five acres of the 17-acre project area were solidly covered with invasive species at the start of the US Fish and Wildlife Service grant project. Doug Tallamy, an entomology professor who wrote 'Bringing Nature Home' and 'Nature's Best Hope,' about promoting native plant species planting and invasive species control to reverse the steep decline of native insect and bird populations, says invasive species completely devastate food webs. Invasive species do not support near as many insects and birds as the native plant species do. Clearing invasive species also benefits wildlife such as bluebirds and six-lined racerunner lizards who need open, sunny habitats."
It's estimated it will take more than a year to clear the invasive species and the maintenance work will be needed on an ongoing basis.
"It is really necessary to keep up with the places cleared out to deal with new plants from the seeds left behind. People do have to take care of natural areas in Northwest Indiana because of invasive species from other parts of the world and the fact that most of our natural areas evolved with the Indigenous people's frequent controlled burns," she said. "Annual maintenance is necessary to keep any natural area healthy."
Anyone interested in contributing can write checks to "Friends of Marquette Park/Legacy Foundation" and mail them to Friends of Marquette Park, PO Box 2645, Gary, IN 46403 or to Legacy Foundation, 370 E. 84th Drive, Suite 100, Merrillville, IN 46410. Alternately, they can donate online to Legacy Foundation by visiting legacyfdn.org, click on donate now and search for Friends of Marquette Park in Miller.