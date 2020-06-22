Artist Jason Gast to have closing reception at Chesterton Art Center

The Chesterton Art Center has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic but will reopen briefly for a special event Saturday.
The art center and gallery at 115 S. Fourth St. in Chesterton will host a closing reception from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 for Jason Gast's solo exhibit "Monochromatic View: The Works of Jason Gast."
Gast is a teacher at Chesterton Middle School and local artist who specializes in portraiture.
"For many years, my primary focus has been monochromatic imagery with a focus in portraiture," Gast said. "Utilizing a monochromatic palette makes the emotion of the pose stand out, instead of the artificial look of some realistic images. It is about finding the right color to match the personality of the person."
The Ball State University graduate, who has a masters degree in ceramics, has taught art at local schools, including Griffith and Chesterton, for nearly two decades. He's also a practicing artist who lately has been working on realistic pet memorials.
"When someone commissions an image of their pet, they are looking for a connection that was there when the pet was alive," he said. "I strive to give them that."
His show at the Chesterton Art Center features large-scale, close-up portraits of celebrities, close personal connections and musicians like Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The portraits are composed so as to evoke particular feelings.
The Chesterton Art Center asks the public to practice social distancing and wear masks at the closing reception, in keeping with guidelines from the state of Indiana. It will provide masks to anyone who doesn't have one and will also host a virtual tour on the website at chestertonart.com for anyone not comfortable attending a public event in person.
For more information, call 219.926-4711 or visit chestertonart.com.
