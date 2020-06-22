Artist Jason Gast to have closing reception at Chesterton Art Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chesterton Art Center has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic but will reopen briefly for a special event Saturday.

The art center and gallery at 115 S. Fourth St. in Chesterton will host a closing reception from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 for Jason Gast's solo exhibit "Monochromatic View: The Works of Jason Gast."

Gast is a teacher at Chesterton Middle School and local artist who specializes in portraiture.

"For many years, my primary focus has been monochromatic imagery with a focus in portraiture," Gast said. "Utilizing a monochromatic palette makes the emotion of the pose stand out, instead of the artificial look of some realistic images. It is about finding the right color to match the personality of the person."

The Ball State University graduate, who has a masters degree in ceramics, has taught art at local schools, including Griffith and Chesterton, for nearly two decades. He's also a practicing artist who lately has been working on realistic pet memorials.

"When someone commissions an image of their pet, they are looking for a connection that was there when the pet was alive," he said. "I strive to give them that."