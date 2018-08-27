Artist Jess Johnson to exhibit 'Jazz, Rhythm & Blues' at BESS gallery

Local artist Jesse Johnson will showcase his work at his BESS Art Exposure gallery at 5386 Broadway in Merrillville through Friday.
His exhibit "Jazz, Rhythm & Blues" consists of free-flowing artwork that's inspired by music.
"I want viewers to experience what I feel and enjoy the music freely by the creativity in my sculptures and painting," Johnson said. "I want you to be able to gravitate to my body of work."
Johnson is an Indiana University Northwest graduate who's working on a master's degree and teaching art appreciation at Ivy Tech Community College in Michigan City. He's also exhibiting his work at the Fox Gallery in New Chicago and will soon have a show at the South Shore Art League's Substation No. 9 in downtown Hammond.
A reception for the "Jazz, Rhythm & Blues" exhibit will take place in the gallery in a former cellphone store at the border of Merrillville and Gary from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. It's free and open to the public.
For more information, visit bessartexposure.com, call 219-318-3816 or find the BESS Art Exposure on Facebook or Instagram.
To support the gallery and its mission of bringing art to the community, visit gofundme.com/keeping-the-art-alive.