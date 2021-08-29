Artist L. Lee Ligocki exhibits 'Layers' in Miller

Artist L. Lee Ligocki is exhibiting her artwork in the solo exhibit "Layers" at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.
"Layers" is now on display at the arts center at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary.
"It's about layers," she said. "What I've done is taken art to the absolute basics of color and form and design and layered it to become three-dimensional. So it gives an impression of 3D when you stack the independent layers. Every time you shift the layer, that layer gives you a new visual and a new color spectrum and a new emotional content."
Her work consists of paintings and drawings on transparent sheets of vellum paper.
"They're hung almost like layers of plexiglass stacked on top of each other," she said. "But there's spaces in between that give a three-dimensionality to it."
She will exhibit 30 to 40 pieces, as well as a retrospective of older work.
"The front part will be the layer pieces," she said. "The back part is social commentary. I do layering in that also."
The overriding theme of her artwork is layers.
"It's about layers of life, how we experience everything in layers," she said. "It's not just what we see upfront, it's what we see behind that as well."
She's exhibited her work at the Chesterton Art Center, as well as in galleries in Chicago and Arizona.
She started working on the pieces in the exhibit last year.
"I have a lot of new work," she said. "I'm inspired by life. Everything inspires me. That may sound boring but everything inspires me. There isn't one thing that doesn't. I sit with a drawing pad as the cars go down the highway and make notes and drawings."
Her work expresses her personal life.
"It's like a visual circus of color and concept and thoughts," she said.
A $5 donation is suggested.
The gallery is open from 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org or find the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District on Facebook.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Furniture store, Domino's, wellness center, mortgage lender and opioid recover center opening; Taco John's coming?
Open
Coming soon
Open
Coming soon
Coming soon
Possibly coming?
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cake, Ethiopian restaurant, yoga studio and Harold's Private Venue opening; The Wurst temporarily closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cake, Ethiopian restaurant, yoga studio and arold's Private Venue opening; The Wurst temporarily closed