Artist L. Lee Ligocki exhibits 'Layers' in Miller

Artist L. Lee Ligocki is exhibiting her artwork in the solo exhibit "Layers" at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.

"Layers" is now on display at the arts center at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary.

"It's about layers," she said. "What I've done is taken art to the absolute basics of color and form and design and layered it to become three-dimensional. So it gives an impression of 3D when you stack the independent layers. Every time you shift the layer, that layer gives you a new visual and a new color spectrum and a new emotional content."

Her work consists of paintings and drawings on transparent sheets of vellum paper.

"They're hung almost like layers of plexiglass stacked on top of each other," she said. "But there's spaces in between that give a three-dimensionality to it."

She will exhibit 30 to 40 pieces, as well as a retrospective of older work.

"The front part will be the layer pieces," she said. "The back part is social commentary. I do layering in that also."

The overriding theme of her artwork is layers.