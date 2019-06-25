Local artist Melissa Washburn published her first book and will be signing copies at Green Door Books in Hobart Saturday afternoon.
Washburn wrote and illustrated "Draw Like an Artist: 100 Flowers and Plants," which is the second installment in Quarry Books' "Draw Like an Artist" series. Targeted at people who seek to improve their skills at drawing realistically, it's "an illustrated instructional book for students, artists and crafters at all levels who want to learn to draw flowers, plants and other botanical subjects."
The book features florals and other plants from a variety of perspectives, showing people how to go from beginning sketch lines to a finished drawing.
"The volume is designed as a contemporary step-by-step guidebook featuring over 600 sketches of flowers, succulents, ferns, leaves and more," Green Door Books said in a press release.
Green Door Books at 220 Main St. in downtown Hobart will host Washburn for a book release party and author event between noon and 2 p.m. She's a well-known local artist who exhibits her work throughout Northwest Indiana.
"Melissa Washburn is an artist/illustrator/graphic designer living in Valparaiso. She grew up in upstate New York, in the foothills of the Adirondacks, but has lived in the Midwest since 1996," Green Door Books said in a press release.
"Her fascination with things that run, fly and grow has led to editorial commissions for publications such as Edible Indy, Charlotte Home and Garden and Smithsonian Magazine."
The event will include door prizes like an art print or free book. Anyone who buys copies of the book will receive free stickers and a bookmark.