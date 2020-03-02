Artist Nancy Fleischman to exhibit at South Suburban College

SOUTH HOLLAND — Chicago-based interdisciplinary artist Nancy Fleischman will exhibit her work at South Suburban College’s Dorothea Thiel Gallery in through most of the most of March.

Her solo exhibition "From the Body" will be displayed from Monday through March 26 in the fourth floor of the college at 15800 South State Street in South Holland.

"Nancy Fleischman is a Chicago-based interdisciplinary artist who creates sculpture, using the body and ephemerality to create objects and installations," South Suburban College said in a press release. "Fleischman received her MFAs from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago in Fashion and Architecture, and another in ceramics from Cranbrook Academy of Art. She has shown at NCECA, A/NT Gallery, Sullivan Galleries, Nightingale Gallery, Cranbrook Art Museum, Evanston Art Center, General Motors Design Center, and Noyes Cultural Center. Fleischman has had many distinguished residencies such as MacDowell Colony, Millay Colony and the Bemis Center among others."

Fleischman has exhibited her work across the country, including in Chicago, Seattle, Pittsburgh and the Detroit metropolitan area. She also has taught at South Suburban College, Chicago State University and The School of the Art Institute.

