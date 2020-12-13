Artist Pat Dews to teach two classes at the Art Barn School of Art

VALPARAISO — A nationally recognized artist will teach two virtual workshops at the Art Barn in conjunction with the New Studio for the Visual Arts in Jupiter, Florida.

Artist, author and instructor Pat Dews, a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City who creates experimental works in watercolors on paper and canvas, will teach two classes on abstracting nature, structuring compositions, drawing, painting and creating textures.

The first session, running from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday will focus on the basics while a follow-up course from 1 to 4 p.m March 25 through 27 will focus on finishing projects with acrylics, inks or watercolors.

The Art Barn is offering guest artist workshops to help adults learn skills from experienced teaching artists in an immersive teaching environment.

“Art Barn is thrilled to be working with Pat and the New Studio for this virtual workshop. Originally we had Pat scheduled to come to Art Barn last fall to work with students in-person, but when it became obvious it wasn’t going to be safe for travel we began working on this option," Art Barn Executive Director Amy Davis Navardauskas said.