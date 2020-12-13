Artist Pat Dews to teach two works at the Art Barn School of Art

VALPARAISO — A nationally recognized artist will teach two virtual workshops at the Art Barn in conjunction with the New Studio for the Visual Arts in Jupiter, Florida.
Artist, author and instructor Pat Dews, a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City who creates experimental works in watercolors on paper and canvas, will teach two classes on abstracting nature, structuring compositions, drawing, painting and creating textures.
The first session, running from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday will focus on the basics while a follow-up course from 1 to 4 p.m March 25 through 27 will focus on finishing projects with acrylics, inks or watercolors.
The Art Barn is offering guest artist workshops to help adults learn skills from experienced teaching artists in an immersive teaching environment.
“Art Barn is thrilled to be working with Pat and the New Studio for this virtual workshop. Originally we had Pat scheduled to come to Art Barn last fall to work with students in-person, but when it became obvious it wasn’t going to be safe for travel we began working on this option," Art Barn Executive Director Amy Davis Navardauskas said.
"Pat has had great success with this virtual workshop with the Georgia Watercolor Society in the fall with 72 students who participated online. We are also excited to embark on this new partnership with New Studio too and we hope that it will lead to other workshops in the future.”
Dews, who has won multiple awards worldwide, said she wants to take the fear out of painting.
"I paint because I must. I love the painting process. For me, the journey is the best part," she said. "I don’t make preliminary sketches, but let each painting evolve. Rather than painting the realistic image before me, I paint the abstract essence of my subject. By avoiding an obligation to one established technique, I’m able to make decisions as I paint, open to the myriad possibilities the painting process holds."
She is drawn to depicting the abstract shapes of "flowers, rocks, water, bridges, old and rusted metal and crumbled walls."
"I am able to make radical changes using acrylic paints, cropping techniques and collage elements," she said.
"Each painting is unique and has a different resolution. By physically working out my painting dilemmas on paper and canvas, I make paintings with strong design, strong values and limited palette. I strongly believe that with desire and hard work, great things are possible."
Each live virtual workshop costs $250 per person.
For more information, call 219-462-9009 or visit www.artbarnschool.org.