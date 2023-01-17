Artist reception planned for Indiana Dunes National Park exhibit

An artist reception is coming up for the new Indiana Dunes National Park artist-in-residence exhibit.

“Sense of Place: Works from the Artists-in-Residence of Indiana Dunes National Park" opened at the Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th Street in downtown Chesterton Tuesday. It features art created in the sprawling Indiana Dunes National Park that extends across 15 miles of Lake Michigan lakeshore.

"View the dunes as you’ve never seen them before," Indiana Dunes Public Information Officer Bruce Rowe said. "The exhibit is a survey of more than 30 creations, including works from 2021 and 2022 that have not yet been seen by the public."

An artist reception will take place from Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The exhibit, sponsored by the Friends of the Dunes, runs through March 1. It features landscapes of the South Shore of the inland ocean of Lake Michigan and the massive sand dunes that were formed by glaciers thousands of years ago.

The poet Carl Sandburg once described the dunes as the Midwest's answer to Yosemite or the Grand Canyon.

"Indiana Dunes National Park has sponsored an Artist-in-Residence Program for more than 25 years and has hosted 70 artists from across the nation," Rowe said. "These artists explore the dunes and translate their inspiration into art. This time-honored tradition in the National Park Service began in the 1870s when the Hudson River School painters first captured images of the west. People were inspired by the beautiful landscape paintings and sought to protect these lands for the public. Indiana Dunes National Park is proud to continue this legacy. The art created here in the dunes also becomes an advocate for preserving our nation’s wonderful natural places for future generations."

For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit chestertonart.org.