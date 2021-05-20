Artist shines light on vacant buildings, society's waste

Artist Chris Toepfer brought back his popular "Art From Excess" exhibit to the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood this month.
Toepfer, who boards up vacant buildings as his day job, creates artwork that repurposes found materials like metal shavings and screws from an abandoned Gary factory to shine a light on society's waste and overconsumption.
"It's an alternative to demolition," he said. "In a city like Gary, there's thousands of vacant buildings and basically everything gets demolished here pretty much. They call it the demolition city. The board-up process is an alternative to demolition that keeps properties from getting burned down, which happens a lot lately, unfortunately."
"Art From Excess II, Return of Excess" runs at the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District's gallery at 540 S. Lake St. through May 30. It features more than 70 pieces, including from guest artists Corey Hagelberg and N. Misani Landfair.
Toepfer has boarded up many properties in Gary, including along Broadway and Lake Street in Gary.
"It also attracts new owners," he said. "A lot of the properties here could be renovated. They really could, so this is a way to protect them and help attract new owners. We make the properties attractive. We paint the windows and doors and clean up the whole lot, sometimes do work inside. It's kind of stabilizing the properties."
He also works a lot on the East Coast, especially in New Jersey. He gathers a lot of the materials he recycles for his art in the vacant buildings he visits.
"I started doing that 25 years ago. I was frustrated about not being able to buy a house because I didn't have the resources," he said. "I looked around and saw all these really amazing buildings getting torn down, particularly in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It just seemed like a complete waste."
He learned about a project in Boston that did a more attractive board-up and went out to the Northeast to study it. He then started his own company, the Neighborhood Foundation. He repurposes materials he recovers on the job to use in his art.
"A lot of it is metal shavings," he said. "A lot of it is rusted metal like from the Nut and Bolt Factory in Eastern Gary. A lot of it is old factory buildings, including in Detroit too. A lot of high schools--there's 80 vacant high schools in Detroit. They just left them. I want to repurpose and reuse them."
Toepfer decries society's scorched earth tendencies to abandon cities in favor of greener suburbs.
"It's a tragedy," he said. "People are struggling economically. There's so much out there that's worth something. I once found in a vacant building about $15,000 of coins that were once left there. People just leave stuff. And people think that vacant buildings have nothing in them but that's not the case. There's usually things in there that are valuable but in demolition it just gets destroyed."
A disposable culture is ingrained in society, he said.
"A lot of people say we've got to get away, there are a lot of problems here," he said. "It's a tragedy. The highway system made it easy to commute and there was a lot of disinvestment in the city. I think some of it is turning around. Here in Miller you see repurposed galleries and restaurants. People want a walkable community, not sprawl."
He hopes his art will inspire people to appreciate built urban environments more and makes it affordable. He hopes to bring back an "Art From Excess" exhibit with new pieces to the Marshall Gardner Center of the Arts every two years or so.
"You have a city with 10,000 vacant buildings and yet no one can afford a house," he said. "It's kind of ridiculous."
While Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is normally free, a $5 donation is requested for entry to the exhibit because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District.
The gallery is open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, call 219-938-6278, visit millerbeacharts.org or find the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District on Facebook.