Artist shines light on vacant buildings, society's waste

He also works a lot on the East Coast, especially in New Jersey. He gathers a lot of the materials he recycles for his art in the vacant buildings he visits.

"I started doing that 25 years ago. I was frustrated about not being able to buy a house because I didn't have the resources," he said. "I looked around and saw all these really amazing buildings getting torn down, particularly in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It just seemed like a complete waste."

He learned about a project in Boston that did a more attractive board-up and went out to the Northeast to study it. He then started his own company, the Neighborhood Foundation. He repurposes materials he recovers on the job to use in his art.

"A lot of it is metal shavings," he said. "A lot of it is rusted metal like from the Nut and Bolt Factory in Eastern Gary. A lot of it is old factory buildings, including in Detroit too. A lot of high schools--there's 80 vacant high schools in Detroit. They just left them. I want to repurpose and reuse them."

Toepfer decries society's scorched earth tendencies to abandon cities in favor of greener suburbs.