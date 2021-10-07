Artist Suzy Vance to exhibit Indiana Dunes artwork at The Depot

Artist Suzy Vance will be exhibiting her Indiana Dunes-inspired artwork at The Depot Beverly Shores Museum and Art Gallery.

Vance will exhibit her work at the museum at 525 South Broadway in the Beverly Shores South Shore Line train station off Dunes Highway. The solo exhibition opens Friday.

"Exploring the many trails of the unique habitat of the Indiana Dunes is Suzy Vance's source of inspiration and one of her favorite things to do. Suzy frequently can be found exploring, photographing, and then sharing her observations with others," the Depot said in a news release. "She uniquely uses what she calls 'Haiku Snapshots' to further capture the essence of her experience."

The "Bathing in a Winter Forest" exhibit is free and open to the public. An opening reception will take place 5-7 p.m. Friday.

It showcases the artwork of Vance, a retired lawyer who hails from the Midwest and now lives and makes art by the Indiana Dunes National Park. She works in a variety of mediums, including photography and "Haiku Snapshots" that mix photos with poetry.