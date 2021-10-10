 Skip to main content
Artist to give talk about Calumet Region photos
urgent

Matthew Kaplan's photography is shown on exhibit at South Shore Arts in Munster.

 Joseph S. Pete

CHICAGO — An artist known for his photography of the Calumet Region and its industrial landscapes will give a talk at the newly opened Ford Calumet Environment Center.

Matthew Kaplan will talk about his work at a meet the artist events between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the environmental center at Big Marsh Park at 11559 S. Stony Island Ave.

"I will be displaying and explaining images and techniques drawn from my decades of work documenting the industrial Calumet, an area of historic and economic significance, as well as my family home," Kaplan said. 

His work will hang at the Ford Calumet Environmental Center at Big Marsh Park through Nov. 27. Kaplan has photographed sites all around the Calumet Region, including the BP Whiting Refinery, the Chicago Skyway and local steel mills. He's extensively shot scenes of homes and domestic life in Whiting in the shadow of the hulking refinery.

"It's an honor for my photography to be featured at the Ford Calumet Environmental Center, a brand-new facility that means to serve as a gateway for learning about the region and its many histories: natural, industrial and cultural," he said. "An architectural gem employing sustainable strategies in construction and operation, the center by itself is worth a visit, as is Chicago's Big Marsh Park."

Capacity is limited at the indoor event, which is free and open to the public. Reservations are encouraged. Marks are required.

To register, visit https://www.chicagosesideparks.com/program-events/.

For more information, visit  www.MatthewKaplanPhotography.com

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

