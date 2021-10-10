Artist to give talk about Calumet Region photos

CHICAGO — An artist known for his photography of the Calumet Region and its industrial landscapes will give a talk at the newly opened Ford Calumet Environment Center.

Matthew Kaplan will talk about his work at a meet the artist events between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the environmental center at Big Marsh Park at 11559 S. Stony Island Ave.

"I will be displaying and explaining images and techniques drawn from my decades of work documenting the industrial Calumet, an area of historic and economic significance, as well as my family home," Kaplan said.

His work will hang at the Ford Calumet Environmental Center at Big Marsh Park through Nov. 27. Kaplan has photographed sites all around the Calumet Region, including the BP Whiting Refinery, the Chicago Skyway and local steel mills. He's extensively shot scenes of homes and domestic life in Whiting in the shadow of the hulking refinery.