Artistic miniature golf course displayed at Elmhurst Art Museum to tee off IUN
urgent

A Couple of Putts' "Cross-Section Castle," previously displayed at the Elmhurst Art Museum, is coming to Indiana University Northwest.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana University Northwest's latest art exhibit isn't par for the course.

The only art exhibition one can play through is coming to IUN in Gary.

The John W. Anderson Library Conference Center at Indiana University Northwest and the School of the Arts is bringing the "Mini-Golf Course Challenge," an interactive miniature golf course of playable art pieces that was previously displayed at the Elmhurst Art Museum in Illinois. It features five pieces from "Par Excellence: Redux: The Front 9," which was curated by Colossal founder editor-in-chief Christopher Jobson.

It was a reimagining of "the wildly popular 1988 exhibition Par Excellence at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago conceived by Chicago artist Mike O'Brien with a special display of ephemera, newspaper clippings, photos, and a recreated hole by designer Annalee Koehn."

Five custom-built miniature golf courses now on display at the Elmhurst Art Museum will be loaned to IUN.

"I am continually humbled and astounded by the kindness and generosity from my creative community," said Lauren Pacheco, director of arts programming and engagement at IU Northwest's School of the Arts. "Cross-institutional partnerships and interdisciplinary collaboration are critical to my art and professional practice. And so, earlier this semester, Libre Booker, Dean of the Library, and I discussed our shared vision in reimagining the library as a campus and community space reflective of present-day realities and authentically welcoming to all of our regional community members. Organizing a miniature golf course in the library, a sacred space, seemed like the perfect first project in challenging formalities, creating new identities, and generating excitement through the arts. You could say that Libre and I are interested in changing how we do things on campus for the benefit of the broader Northwest Indiana region."

The pop-up exhibit will be displayed at Anderson Conference Center at IU Northwest between Nov 17th and Jan. 29. People can reserve tee times online 12-4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The exhibit was funded by 2021 Legacy Foundation COVID-19 Innovation Response grant.

For more information, visit www.iun.edu/arts/ or call 219-980-6892.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

