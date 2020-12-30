 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Artists, arts groups can apply for grant funding
urgent

Artists, arts groups can apply for grant funding

{{featured_button_text}}
Artists, arts groups can apply for grant funding

Robin Coyner's Space Junk: Godzilla is shown at South Shore Arts' 77th Annual Salon Show. Artists and arts groups can now apply for grant funding from the state to support arts and cultural programming during the pandemic.

 Joseph S. Pete

Artists and nonprofit arts groups can now apply for grant funding to help them make it through the pandemic.

The Indiana Arts Commission is now accepting applications for Fiscal Year 2022 Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grants.

Artists and arts groups can apply for Arts Project Support funding for events, productions, exhibition, workshops, art classes or other activities that will take place between July 1 of the coming year and June 30, 2022.

With the pandemic, the Indiana Arts Commission is prioritizing applications that will directly financially benefit Indiana artists and ensure geographic access to the arts.

"The priority to directly support artist careers and/or benefit artists financially is in response to the challenging business environment due to COVID 19 for professional, practicing artists and the agency and state’s limited resources due to reduced tax revenue," the Indiana Arts Commission said in a press release.

No matching funds are required to apply for the Arts Project Support grant.

Arts groups also can get Arts Organization Support Grants to get operational support, such as for administrative costs. This year, the state will look at resiliency based on the extent of operations, such as continuing to operate, holding board meetings, conducting planning, communicating with supporters and advancing the art form.

Applicants must submit financial information, including projected income and expenses. They can get up to two years of funding and extra "extraordinary effort" merit awards, especially if they have an annual budget of less than $250,000.

Applications for both types of arts grants are due by 4:30 p.m. March 4.

For more information or to apply, visit in.gov/arts/.

Region restaurants that closed in 2020

2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Art Barn showcasing holiday gift gallery
Entertainment

Art Barn showcasing holiday gift gallery

  • Updated

The Art Barn School of Art in Porter County is making it easy to find unique gifts for the holiday season that were created by local artists and not mass-manufactured at some random factory in China.

Watch Now: Related Video

Alec Defends "Fraud" Hilaria

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts