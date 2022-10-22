Artist's painted boxing gloves a hit at Paul Henry's Art Gallery

Artist Chris Guzman knew Charlie Sheen was a smoker and was likely to duck out back of the Chicago Theatre at some point during his appearance there.

“I knew he would pop out at some point. I don’t care if you’re the president, you’re not smoking in the Chicago Theatre,” he said.

He was waiting in the alley looking to get Sheen’s signature on a boxing glove on which he painted his Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn character from the movie “Major League.”

“He started pulling his hair,” he said. “He was cussing and went on a tirade about how much he loved me. He said it was weird and would never be in a gallery but I should keep doing it. Ironically, the glove I painted him on is now in an art gallery.”

Charlie Sheen was wrong.

Guzman’s paintings of Sheen and other pop culture figures on boxing gloves are now on display at Paul Henry’s Art Gallery in downtown Hammond.

“Start the Show,” a solo exhibition of his work, is hanging at the historic hardware store-turned-art gallery at 416 Sibley St. All the boxing gloves feature Guzman’s paintings and autographs of the stars they depict.

He’s exhibited the gloves before, which he also sells at events like NWI Comic-Con. This time, he built a display board to showcase nearly 70 boxing gloves that depict movie figures with a largely 1980s theme.

People can check out boxing gloves with figures from “Star Wars,” “The Goonies,” “Stranger Things,” “Cobra Kai,” “Ghostbusters,” “Gremlins,” “Say Anything,” “High Fidelity” and other movies.

The signed “Star Wars” gloves feature the signatures of Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and Carrie Fisher, among other actors. They’re on loan from a nameless super-collector of Guzman’s “Star Wars” work.

“He wants anything ‘Star Wars’ I paint and would get mad if I sold it to anyone else,” Guzman said.

All the other pieces are for sale, including of all the remaining living cast members of “The Goonies.” The exhibit also includes movie posters where he added characters who aren’t on the original poster.

“I added a ton of characters from ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’” he said. “I love painting on abnormal objects. Like any artist, I can paint on a canvas but I prefer to paint on other things.”

He, for instance, painted a "Ghostbusters" character on a vintage 1984 issue of Popular Science magazine. He tracks down such vintage artifacts on eBay and chases down the celebrities and sports stars featured on his gloves when they appear in Chicago.

“When you do it with a boxer, they say that’s cool,” he said. “When you come up to Harrison Ford with a painting of him as Han Solo painted on a boxing glove, he asks why in the world would you do that?”

Guzman loves boxing and is the official artist of a boxing hall of fame in New York and a featured artist of a boxing hall of fame in Atlantic City. His late father encouraged him to paint boxers like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson on signed gloves he was looking to sell to make them stand out.

“I painted them and they started selling,” he said. “The man cave market is alive and well. I’ll paint anything, gloves for breast cancer, baby announcements to thank veterans.”

His subjects are often determined by what celebrities are in town at conventions like C2E2, Wizard World or Fan Fest.

“If Captain Kirk is in town, I’ll have four gloves,” he said. “I’ll give him one if he’s willing to sign the other three. A lot of celebrities have my artwork.”

The show will run at Paul Henry’s through the end of November.

“It’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen at a gallery,” he said. “These aren’t nice, square, framed paintings. This is unique.”

For more information, visit paulhenrysartgallery.com, call 219-678-5015 or find the Boxing Glove Artist on Instagram.