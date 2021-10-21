 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Artists to give talk about Chernobyl exhibit at Marshall Gardner Center
urgent

Artists to give talk about Chernobyl exhibit at Marshall Gardner Center

Gardner center

The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Miller is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Photographers will give a talk Friday about a new exhibit at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts that shines a spotlight on one of the eeriest and most notorious abandoned places in the world.

The Decay Devils, a Gary-based collective of artists, preservationists and urban explorers, extensively photographed the evacuated city by the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster during a trip in 2019. They are displaying their work at "The Chernobyl Experience" group exhibition at the public art gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood this month. 

Photographers Tyrell Anderson, Lori Gonzalez, Miki Lansdown and Andrea Ledbetter will talk about their trip to Pripyat, Ukraine at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

"Join us to learn about the trip to Ukraine and their experience visiting the site of the Chernobyl disaster and the buildings it left behind," the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Expect an eye opening first-hand explanation of the conditions and how this compares to conditions in Gary, Indiana."

Chernobyl, which reentered the public imagination after a popular HBO miniseries last year, was abandoned in 1986 after a nuclear blast at the neighboring Chernobyl power plant. The exhibit in Gary includes photos of the irradiated empty buildings, artifacts and the new Decay Devils book "I Still Play in Abandoned Buildings."

Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said the group, which has been working to restore Union Station and gives frequent tours of the Steel City, seeks to highlight neglected spaces to spotlight the history.

"Our intention is not to showcase battered locales, but to share the accurate representations of the places we visit and highlight the beauty we find in them," he said. "As we navigate locations, we are certain to appreciate the community and respect the places that many individuals still consider their home."

The exhibit runs through Nov. 7.

There's a $5 suggested donation.

The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org, call 219-938-6278 or email mbacdarts@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blake Shelton, Eric Church and more to perform at CMA Awards

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Green Balance CBD to host Hemp Fest
Entertainment

Green Balance CBD to host Hemp Fest

Valparaiso-based Green Balance CBD & Wellness, a Northwest Indiana distributor of trendy cannabidiol products that have caught on for chronic pain management and a variety of other wellness ends, will soon host what's being billed as "Indiana's very first hemp fest."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts