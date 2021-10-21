Artists to give talk about Chernobyl exhibit at Marshall Gardner Center

Photographers will give a talk Friday about a new exhibit at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts that shines a spotlight on one of the eeriest and most notorious abandoned places in the world.
The Decay Devils, a Gary-based collective of artists, preservationists and urban explorers, extensively photographed the evacuated city by the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster during a trip in 2019. They are displaying their work at "The Chernobyl Experience" group exhibition at the public art gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood this month.
Photographers Tyrell Anderson, Lori Gonzalez, Miki Lansdown and Andrea Ledbetter will talk about their trip to Pripyat, Ukraine at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
"Join us to learn about the trip to Ukraine and their experience visiting the site of the Chernobyl disaster and the buildings it left behind," the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Expect an eye opening first-hand explanation of the conditions and how this compares to conditions in Gary, Indiana."
Chernobyl, which reentered the public imagination after a popular HBO miniseries last year, was abandoned in 1986 after a nuclear blast at the neighboring Chernobyl power plant. The exhibit in Gary includes photos of the irradiated empty buildings, artifacts and the new Decay Devils book "I Still Play in Abandoned Buildings."
Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said the group, which has been working to restore Union Station and gives frequent tours of the Steel City, seeks to highlight neglected spaces to spotlight the history.
"Our intention is not to showcase battered locales, but to share the accurate representations of the places we visit and highlight the beauty we find in them," he said. "As we navigate locations, we are certain to appreciate the community and respect the places that many individuals still consider their home."
The exhibit runs through Nov. 7.
There's a $5 suggested donation.
The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org, call 219-938-6278 or email mbacdarts@gmail.com.