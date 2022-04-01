Artists to give talk at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts

The artists behind the new "Searching for Balance in Chaos" exhibit at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts will give an artist talk Sunday.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District also will host an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the pharmacy-turned-gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood for the exhibit featuring the work of artists Teresina Pavel and Patty Roberts. They're painters who depict nature in non-representational ways.

"My paintings are inspired by nature but then they take a turn toward surrealism," said Pavel, a Miller resident. "It's like a journey. It changes as I'm working on it. Color is important to me. Center points are really important to me too. Most of my paintings have an exact center point. I like the symmetry and balance that it offers."

She and Roberts will discuss their work at the gallery from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

"I'm really inspired by Kadinsky, all the periods from early on to the last part when he was in France, which seems really whimsical to me," she said.

Pavel's work is often inspired by nature in Northwest Indiana, such as the Great Marsh in the Indiana Dunes National Park in Beverly Shores. A visit there inspired her painting "Renewal."

"There was this bright sunlight on the water and I heard birds trilling," she said. "And I heard the frogs. In the background, I could hear the roar of Interstate 80/94 and see the pollution coming in. So this goes from a sense of tranquility and beauty to this disruption that's happening here. Being a hopeful kind of person, I'm always hoping for renewal."

Pavel is an arts educator who studied art therapy at the University of Illinois-Chicago. She's taught everywhere from elementary school to a teacher's college to Ivy Tech.

More than 20 of her paintings, most done in the past three years, are on display at the gallery.

"I want people to look at art very carefully and maybe take away a sense of hope and a sense of appreciation for the design and balance," she said.

The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is open 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org or call 219-938-6278.

