'A Christmas Story' Comes Home captures the magic of the season

It's time for the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority's holiday bacchanal: Its tribute to native son humorist Jean Shepherd’s classic tales of growing up in Northwest Indiana.
"A Christmas Story" Comes home will fill the Indiana Welcome Center with seven animatronic window scenes that once were on display at Macy's Department Store in New York, as well as trees, festivities and Santa.
The free event runs through Jan. 2.
"The miniature sets and animated characters have been maintained and embellished over the years with help from the talented crew at Theatre at the Center,” says Andrea Rivera, art director for SSCVA. “Each window display is encased by a faux building facade to mimic a walk through a downtown street from days past."
The familiar window scenes show the Parker Living Room, where Ralphie and his family lived; Higbee’s Department Store; A Major Award; The Bumpus Hounds; Flick’s Tongue and the Triple Dog Dare; A Hero’s Dream; and Santa’s Mountain.
All are inspired by Shepherd, a Hammond native who wrote a series of stories depicting life in the Hessville neighborhood in the mid-1900s for Playboy magazine. He drew on those stories when writing "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash.," in 1966. He adapted that into the script for ""A Christmas Story," which hit theaters in 1983.
Shepherd’s quirky writing is captured in the animatronic displays, which appeared in Macy’s windows 20 years after the movie’s release and have been the centerpiece of the SSCVA's holiday celebration for more than a decade, right down to Shepherd’s alter ego Ralphie.
"A Christmas Story" Comes Home will be the same holiday tradition families have been able to enjoy for years,” says Heather Becerra, chief marketing officer for SSCVA. ““We won’t have as many rules this year though we’re not having as many events because of COVID. Last year we limited attendance to 50 people at a time, but we don’t have that restriction this year. But similar to last year, we have made some modifications to ensure that our visitors can see the displays and visit with Santa in an environment that makes them feel safe.”
Indeed, Santa won’t be on Santa’s Mountain in the main exhibit hall as he has been in year’s past.
“Instead, Santa will be inside the theater with a glass partition between him and his guests,” says Becerra. “Families waiting for their visit will be kept at least 6 feet apart. Santa will visit with each child or family at a short distance and then we will take their photo.”
The glass is barely noticeable in photos, so all looks jolly. Masks are required for all attendees and can be removed only when meeting Santa.
Realizing that the bustle of the season can be overwhelming for those with sensory issues, the SSCVA is hosting All is Calm, a special event Dec. 15 for special needs children and adults and their families. The sensory-friendly visit is designed to provide a stress-free visit for guests attending "A Christmas Story" Comes Home. Santa visits for those with mobility issues take place in an area that is calming and accessible.
Holiday for Heroes, on Dec. 9, is another special event, this one honoring both current and retired families of those who have served as Hoosier Helpers as well as first responders including firefighters, the police, Emergency Medical Services, the military, and Hoosier Helpers.
There also have been some changes to the gift shop to disperse crowds.
“We have two gift shops,” says Becerra. “Our main shop is right off the main lobby and then we’ll have a satellite gift shop in the main hall. Both feature memorabilia from 'A Christmas Story' as well as made-in-Indiana products and holiday gift items.”
For the second year, the SSCVA will skip the Mommy's Little Piggy mashed-potato eating contest and Oh Fuuudge! Tire Relay Race out of pandemic precautions. Likewise, the popup Holiday Market will have to wait.
Though the SSCVA doesn't expect the roughly 28,000 people who visited the exhibit before COVID, "we’re glad to have people returning to enjoy this special holiday event,” says Becerra,