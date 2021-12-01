'A Christmas Story' Comes Home captures the magic of the season

Shepherd’s quirky writing is captured in the animatronic displays, which appeared in Macy’s windows 20 years after the movie’s release and have been the centerpiece of the SSCVA's holiday celebration for more than a decade, right down to Shepherd’s alter ego Ralphie.

"A Christmas Story" Comes Home will be the same holiday tradition families have been able to enjoy for years,” says Heather Becerra, chief marketing officer for SSCVA. ““We won’t have as many rules this year though we’re not having as many events because of COVID. Last year we limited attendance to 50 people at a time, but we don’t have that restriction this year. But similar to last year, we have made some modifications to ensure that our visitors can see the displays and visit with Santa in an environment that makes them feel safe.”

Indeed, Santa won’t be on Santa’s Mountain in the main exhibit hall as he has been in year’s past.

“Instead, Santa will be inside the theater with a glass partition between him and his guests,” says Becerra. “Families waiting for their visit will be kept at least 6 feet apart. Santa will visit with each child or family at a short distance and then we will take their photo.”