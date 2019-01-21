Region railroad enthusiasts, art aficionados and anyone else are encouraged to get on board the Winter Railroad Swap Meet at American Legion Post 66, 132 N. Wiggs St. in Griffith, on Sunday.
The event, which begins at 10 a.m., includes “everything railroad.” It also will feature a South Shore Line presentation by professional illustrator and artist Mitch Markovitz, beginning at 2 p.m.
Markovitz, known for his “Just Around the Corner, along the South Shore Line” series of posters, is a talented artist who blends his artistic flair with his love and vast knowledge of railroad history to produce his illustrations.
“I plan to speak about my career, including my work as art and advertising director for the South Shore Line and my assignments as trainman, conductor and engineman. However, I’d like to keep the presentation conversational as opposed to a lecture,” Markovitz said.
“I’ll have many of my works on display, including South Shore Line posters and illustrations, as well as some posters and small reproductions for sale.”
Raised in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, Markovitz has a special interest in the South Shore train line.
During the late 1970s he rediscovered the vintage South Shore Line posters and their timeless character. He created several large copies of these posters as oil paintings to learn their specific technique.
In 1993, Markovitz painted several “new” South Shore Line-style poster paintings for the Miller community and his work attracted attention and gained in popularity.
In 1997, the Northwest Indiana Forum asked him to become the founding artist and art director of the new “Just Around the Corner, along the South Shore Line” series of posters, a name devised by Markovitz.
The Winter Railroad Swap Meet is sponsored by the Blackhawk Railway Historical Society, which serves the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana and is a chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. Members share an interest in and appreciation of railroad history, and actively study and work to preserve it.
Admission to the swap meet and presentation is free, but a $2 donation is suggested. For more information, call Bill Molony at (815) 834-0835, visit blackhawkrailwayhistoricalsociety.org or email bbmolony@juno.com.