VALPARISO — An ancient craft has found its way into Valentine’s Day and, hopefully, into someone’s heart.

Members of the public were invited to blow glass hearts for their loved ones Saturday at Hot Shop Valpo. Plenty of glass objects were available for purchase. In addition, patrons could register to work on their own glass craft.

Owner Dave Lee and son Bryan directed people to the “hot shop” beyond the display area, where Bryan instructed and assisted students on the ancient art of working with and shaping glass.

"The neat part is that blowing glass is really fun,” Bryan said. “It involves a lot of processes and scrutiny, and a lot of work. You learn about heat. You can’t go wrong.”

Tyler Grynovich of Portage was among the early students, blowing glass for the first time.

"This was awesome,” the hospital engineer said, “learning to successfully work with glass. I had no idea it was this much work.

“I came to learn.”

Glass blowing involves heating glass to very high temperatures — about 2,175 degrees at Hot Shop Valpo — until it becomes molten. Once the glass is liquidy enough, the worker adds other materials, such as metals, to the mixture to make the glass easier to work with. Workers then dip a tool called a blowpipe into the hot glass and blow into the tube.

The net step is to shape the glass. This involves various tools to form the glass into its desired shape, such as a heart. Later in the process, the shaped glass is placed in a furnace to keep it from cooling too quickly, crystallizing or breaking.

Once the piece is set, it can then be ground, polished, fixed for a hook or engraved.

Dave Lee, a retired Marine, has worked with glass for 15 years.

“I love glass blowing,” he said. “It’s an urgent media, involving a lot of adrenaline. When you start a project, you have to finish it. You have to manage temperature, humidity and gravity.”

Besides using tools for shaping, glass blowers rely on gravity to help give the piece its shape.

“Every piece of glass is unique," he said. "Every piece is going to be different. Glass has a mind of its own, and you’re trying to coax the glass to do what you want it to do."

The history of glass predates the Christian era. However, early glass blowing was a slow process, with pieces dedicated to the upper classes.

In the first century B.C., Syrian craftsmen found a way to inflate molten glass using a blowpipe. The procedure continued to grow, with blown-glass pieces shared around the Roman Empire. Over centuries, the process improved, until Venetians on the island of Murano refined the craft.

While some Hot Shop Valpo patrons shaped glass, others bought finished products, some in multiple numbers. Karen Teeter of St. John selected nine hearts and one flower.

“They’re unique. There’s something special about them,” she said. “I’m buying some for some special people for special events.”

Jack Springman of Schererville had six glass hearts in his basket. “They’re beautiful,” he said. “I came earlier for glass pumpkins, and now I’m getting these hearts.

“I love the craftsmanship. This place is unlike any other store in the area.”

Jennifer Thomason of Valparaiso bought 10 red hearts, with plans for more. Her grandfather recently died and some relatives are marking birthdays, so she wants to share the hearts among the family.

Thomason also has nieces who play soccer for Chesterton High. She’d like them to visit the shop and make pieces, possibly soccer balls.

“I love the craftsmanship,” the nurse practitioner said. “It’s sort of homemade.”

Dave Lee noted that in working with glass, “there’s a lot of things working against you, and I really love that. Glass is such a vibrant media. With glass, the piece comes alive. It’s starving for light, and light changes the piece.”

After walking patrons through the process, “we have them do everything.”

Mike Pullins of Valparaiso and Ashley Ellenberger of Hobart were first in line to make glass hearts. Pullins has worked at the shop on previous projects, but Ellenberger was a newcomer.

Pullins’ heart was black with red artwork in the middle. He fashioned his heart on Bell’s Beer, a Michigan brewery.

"This is great,” he said. "I enjoy being totally involved in carrying out what you want in your piece. That includes color. You can see what you’ve done.”

Pullins and Ellenberger were keeping their hearts. Their gifts, stored overnight in another heating unit, would be ready Monday, Bryan Lee said.

“This was fun. I had a great time,” Ellenberger said, admitting to being somewhat nervous at first.

“I’ve never done this before,” she said. “Plus, it’s like 2,000 degrees.”