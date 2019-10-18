Fans of parades and the arts will want to travel to Chicago's "great" street on Oct. 19.
The annual Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 on Chicago's State Street. The parade travels south from Lake Street to Van Buren Street.
"This is the fifth year for the parade," said Sharene Shariatzadeh, president and CEO of LUMA8 (Light Up My Arts), which is the producer of the parade. The event is held in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events with support also from the Chicago Loop Alliance.
"Last year was a big year because we moved the parade from Columbus Drive to State Street," Shariatzadeh said.
According to Shariatzadeh, the free parade was started to "celebrate Halloween as an artists' holiday."
LUMA8 (Light Up My Arts) is a not-for-profit organization that promotes the arts and helps to enrich people's lives through artistic endeavors.
This year, Arts in the Dark will celebrate the "Year of Chicago Theatre." Shariatzadeh said the parade will feature a variety of theater companies as well as other cultural and performance groups.
She said the parade has a type of carnival look but also has a real "Chicago feeling" as it includes many great floats and other representation from various city cultural organizations.
The parade will feature more than 80 organizations and cultural groups. There'll be music, theatrics, dance and other artistic elements.
FYI: Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 along State Street,from Lake Street to Van Buren Street. Visit artsinthedark.org.