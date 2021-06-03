Beatniks opens 2021 by ‘Making God Laugh’

Rip Johnson, co-director of Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey’s “Making God Laugh,” admittedly has mixed emotions about returning to the stage for the first time in more than half a year.

“It’s a little scary, and it’s a little exciting,” he said. “Most everyone that’s been in our cast has been vaccinated and we’re trying to do everything we can to ensure everybody’s safety. It’s a bit of an unknown, but it’s exciting too, because we didn’t get to do anything for so long.”

Opening Friday and running through June 13, “Making” is the tale of Ruthie and Bill, a couple followed during the play over the course of three holidays in as many decades. “Making” examines the couple’s relationship with their three children, Tom, Richard and Maddie, and the courses their lives take as well as the couple’s own trials and tribulations.

“Making God Laugh” was penned by Chicago-reared playwright and actor Sean Grennan, whose writing CV includes the musical “Another Night Before Christmas” and the comedy “as Long as We Both Shall Live.”