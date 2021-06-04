Bob Fosse's 'Dancin'' plans to glide back to Broadway

“Dancin'” — choreographer Bob Fosse's tribute to the art of dance — is hoping to make its sleek and sexy return to Broadway under the guidance of a veteran Fosse dancer.

A new production of the musical is aiming for a Broadway bow during the 2022-23 season, according to producer Joey Parnes and Nicole Fosse, the late choreographer's daughter.

“What I really love about it is it’s so celebratory. And coming out of this pandemic, we have cause to celebrate, right?” Nicole Fosse, the artistic director of The Verdon Fosse Legacy dance training program, told The Associated Press.

The revival will be directed by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento, who was in the original company of “Dancin'” and also was in Fosse's last show in his lifetime on Broadway, “Big Deal.” Cilento calls the chance to helm the revival an honor.

“I get the opportunity to represent Bob and put him back on the boards on Broadway in the 21st century. It’s mind- blowing and it’s so exciting,” Cilento said. “He’s such an incredible artist and it was an honor to sit on the stage and in the studio anywhere with him just watching his artistry.”