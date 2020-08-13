Broadway musical 'Diana' to bypass closed stage for Netflix

Netflix has several live-capture Broadway shows in its library — like Bruce Springsteen's one-man musical and Kerry Washington's “American Son” — but the cameras usually came in to film at the end of the live show's run, or the release was made after the show's conclusion.

“Diana,” which tells the story of the late Diana Spencer, started previews on Broadway in early March but never officially opened at the Longacre Theatre before the pandemic wiped out all live theater. Producers said Wednesday that the show's new opening night will be May 25, 2021.

Shows usually have a few weeks of previews where kinks are worked out and changes can be made before the show is finally deemed frozen and critics are invited to attend the finished product. “Diana” never got over the finish line this year.

Data has indicated that instead of cannibalizing fans, broadcasts of theatrical shows actually may whet an audience's appetite. A recent survey by ticketing app TodayTix found more than a third of respondents who hadn't seen “Hamilton” live were more likely to buy a ticket after seeing the recent broadcast of the musical on Disney+.