The Chesterton Art Center will host a Pastel Workshop with Mary Ann Trzyna from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 22.
This “hands on” soft pastel workshop is designed for beginner to intermediate adult students. Students will learn while painting a simple still life, set up in the classroom.
Workshop will include a discussion of soft pastel brands and types, and pastel paper/board options, with some samples available for students to try. There will be a limited amount of pastels and papers available for beginning students who would prefer to try pastels in the workshop before buying a set.
If you prefer to bring your own, a supply list will be provided. Workshop also will include a demonstration of preliminary studies and underpainting techniques.
There will be a half hour lunch break. Bring your lunch, or step out. Cost of the workshop is $70 for members, and $90 for non-members. The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. To see a full list of upcoming classes, see the website at www.chestertonart.com.
(I'm including a pastel image from Mary Ann Trzyna.)