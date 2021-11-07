Chicago Humanities Festival continues rich programming

Since 1989, the Chicago Humanities Festival has been bringing a variety of rich and engaging programming to arts fans.

The Chicago Humanities Festival continues this year to Dec. 9 at venues across the city. Programs featured on the festival roster include visits and talks by a range of artists, writers, journalists and others.

"As we gather together again, we are focused on celebrating and elevating the creativity that makes our city so great," said Alison Cuddy, Marilyn Thoma Artistic Director for Chicago Humanities Festival.

Every year that the festival is presented organizers strive to bring an eclectic array of guests to the artistic gathering. This year there are some virtual programs but the majority are in-person events.

The following list of events/talks/forums will be presented during the festival.

• What's Next: Money. This virtual program will be presented from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 11. The program features a look at how the use of money has changed in society through the years.

• Teju Cole: Black Pepper, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at The Reba and David Logan Center for the Arts. Essayist Cole will talk about writing as a way to preserve humanity as well as writing in crisis.