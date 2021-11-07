Chicago Humanities Festival continues rich programming

Since 1989, the Chicago Humanities Festival has been bringing a variety of rich and engaging programming to arts fans.
The Chicago Humanities Festival continues this year to Dec. 9 at venues across the city. Programs featured on the festival roster include visits and talks by a range of artists, writers, journalists and others.
"As we gather together again, we are focused on celebrating and elevating the creativity that makes our city so great," said Alison Cuddy, Marilyn Thoma Artistic Director for Chicago Humanities Festival.
Every year that the festival is presented organizers strive to bring an eclectic array of guests to the artistic gathering. This year there are some virtual programs but the majority are in-person events.
The following list of events/talks/forums will be presented during the festival.
• What's Next: Money. This virtual program will be presented from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 11. The program features a look at how the use of money has changed in society through the years.
• Teju Cole: Black Pepper, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at The Reba and David Logan Center for the Arts. Essayist Cole will talk about writing as a way to preserve humanity as well as writing in crisis.
• Illinois Poet Laureate Angela Jackson: A Celebration, 1-2:30 p.m. Nov.13, Reba and David Logan Center for the Arts. Jackson, who was named Poet Laureate in 2020, will speak and other poets will also take the stage to give readings.
• Nikole Hannah-Jones, The 1619 Project, 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Symphony Center. Journalist Hannah-Jones will speak about racial inequity, justice and education.
• Alan Cumming: Tales From A Fully Packed Life, 6-7 p.m. Nov. 21, Music Box Theatre. Cumming, an actor, author and advocate, will talk about his life and career and his latest work, the book titled "Baggage: Tales From A Fully Packed Life."
• Annie Leibovitz: Wonderland, 7-8 p.m. Dec. 7, Harris Theater For Music and Dance. Acclaimed photographer Leibovitz will speak about her work and her newest photography book "Wonderland." The book features her work in the fashion world.
To learn more about other programs and event prices, visit chicagohumanities.org.