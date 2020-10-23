 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago native's choreography stars in Hubbard Street's new virtual season
urgent

Chicago native's choreography stars in Hubbard Street's new virtual season

{{featured_button_text}}
Tale of Two

Hubbard Street Dancer Alysia Johnson, left, and  Rena Butler are featured in "A Tale of Two."

 Provided

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's 43rd season kicked off virtually on Thursday.

Starring on the acclaimed company's program is a work titled "A Tale of Two," by dancer/choreographer Rena Butler of Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. The 25-minute work looks at cultural duality, racial disparity and "why Chicago "seems like two cities at once," according to Butler.

"A Tale of Two" will continue to be streamed at 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The work will stream free of charge on vimeo and can also be seen at hubbardstreetdance.com. Viewers must RSVP to get a link for the show.

Butler said having a work on Hubbard Street's opening program is very "affirming" to her.

"To be a black woman and be able to have a platform and speak about issues involving community feels awesome," Butler said.

"Dance means so much to me," she said, adding she's honored to have the troupe perform her piece. "I really love the company," she said.

Butler was previously a dancer with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and recently began working with Gibney Company in New York City as an artistic associate.

The choreographer said she originally had the idea for "A Tale of Two" in June but didn't really start working on it until August. The piece was filmed outdoors in Chicago and turned out to be a fairly fast process, she said.

"(Representing) diversity in my work is very important," Butler said.

With "A Tale of Two," Butler said it gave her an opportunity to showcase her views of the city.

"I wanted to raise awareness of the extreme cultural dichotomy that is Chicago," the choreographer said. Butler said Chicago has long had a history of segregation and still has.

Choreography as an art, Butler said, has been very empowering for her.

"Choreography is really a way to have a platform as a black woman," Butler said, adding it has given great validity to her voice.

Butler said she's always loved dance and actually, as a kid, wanted to pursue a different form of dance.

"I wanted to be a Janet Jackson dancer," she said, with a laugh. "I was obsessed with the music videos. I loved the choreography. I wanted to move like that."

Butler is a graduate of the Chicago Academy for the Arts and earned a BFA at Suny Purchase Conservatory of Dance.

To see "Tale of Two," go to vimeo or hubbardstreetdance.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Students explore their interests in alternative settings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts