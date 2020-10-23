Chicago native's choreography stars in Hubbard Street's new virtual season

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's 43rd season kicked off virtually on Thursday.

Starring on the acclaimed company's program is a work titled "A Tale of Two," by dancer/choreographer Rena Butler of Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. The 25-minute work looks at cultural duality, racial disparity and "why Chicago "seems like two cities at once," according to Butler.

"A Tale of Two" will continue to be streamed at 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The work will stream free of charge on vimeo and can also be seen at hubbardstreetdance.com. Viewers must RSVP to get a link for the show.

Butler said having a work on Hubbard Street's opening program is very "affirming" to her.

"To be a black woman and be able to have a platform and speak about issues involving community feels awesome," Butler said.

"Dance means so much to me," she said, adding she's honored to have the troupe perform her piece. "I really love the company," she said.

Butler was previously a dancer with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and recently began working with Gibney Company in New York City as an artistic associate.