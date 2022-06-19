Creative camps: Summer programs focus on arts, education and more

Parents looking for ways for their children to spend their time this summer can enroll them in a variety of summer camps.

Throughout the Region and Chicagoland, there are assorted camps to enjoy. They focus on everything from the visual arts and theatrical programs to scientific exploration and more.

The following list features a few camps in the area. Let us know if there are camping opportunities you'd like to share. Email Eloise.Valadez@nwi.com with information.

South Shore Arts

1040 Ridge Road, Munster.

Visit southshoreartsonline.com. To register, call 219-836-1839 or visit the Munster office.

South Shore Arts offers a variety of camps. They include:

• Makers and Explorers Camp, ages 5–10, June 20–24, $150

Children will work with found materials and also construct art work from homemade art supplies. They'll build, paint, sculpt and more.

• Gnome Homes and Fairy Gardens, ages 6–12 | July 11–15, $150

Young artists will learn to work with clay and other natural objects at this camp. They'll make ponds, toadstools and other things for a gnome or fairy home.

Memorial Opera House, in conjunction with The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana

Camps are held at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, 708 Evans Ave., Valparaiso.

Among camps held are:

• Broadway Basics, June 20-24, ages 8 to 18, $130 for new members of the Boys and Girls Club; $90 for existing members. Campers will learn about musical theater and will perform in a showcase on June 24.

• Limelights Unleashed, July 18-27, ages 8 to 18, $130 for new members of the Boys and Girls Club; $90 for existing members. Campers will work as a team during this theatrical camp. They'll learn about improvisation and more. They'll also perform on the camp's final day.

Chesterton Art Center

115 S. 4th St., Chesterton

The Chesterton Art Center offers its summer camps in two age groups: Ages 5-8 from 8:30 – 11 a.m. and ages 8+ from noon– 2:30 p.m. Tuition is $120 per session, and $100 per session for current CAC family members. Scholarships are also available. Visit chestertonart.org or call 219-926-4711.

The camps available include:

•In a Galaxy Far, Far Away, June 20-23

Students will learn about creating robots, spaceships, extraterrestrial landscape illustrations and more

• Me, Myself & I, June 27-30

Campers will create self-portraits and other art. They'll learn to break down facial features and body forms into basic shapes and lines.

• Impressions of the Lakeshore, July 11-14

Campers will explore the beauty of Lake Michigan while working in an Impressionistic style.

• Fantastical Works & Beyond, July 18-25

Students will create landscapes and creatures which exist in the artist's mind.

Bishop Noll Institute, Hammond

Call 219-932-9058

Bishop Noll Institute will present a variety of camps for children entering kindergarten through eighth grade.

• STEM Summer Camp will be held July 11 to 14, July 18 to 21 and July 25 to 28. Children may attend one, two or three weeks. Cost is $150 per camper per week. Visit https://STEMcamp2022.givesmart.com for registration information.

• BNI’s Athletic Department is offering summer sports camps for kids in June. Camps include boys basketball June 20 to 22, girls basketball June 20 to 22 and wrestling June 27 to 29. Camps cost $50 each or three for $125.

Visit https://BNIsummersports.givesmart.com for registration information.

