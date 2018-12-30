And now, for a completely different and really scary Christmas ghost story, comes "The Woman in Black," now playing through Feb. 17 at Chicago's cozy Royal George Theatre.
As chilling as an icy winter night in Chicago, this hit transplant from three decades on the London stage, where it is still playing, is a riveting, suspenseful tale that invites the audience to use their imagination to envision a creepy once-grand estate on the unforgiving moors of northeastern England in the 1800s — and its mysterious denizens, both current and former.
The inhabitants of the nearby town live in quiet terror and refuse to speak of the mansion, Eel Marsh House, where the last survivor has died, her affairs waiting to be put in order — if only a lawyer can be found to venture onto the property to set things right.
Aspiring and open-hearted Arthur Kipps finds himself volunteered for the duty. The experience nearly does him in.
The tale involves a play within a play, the perfect structure for the deliciously gothic story of love, desire, hope, tragedy — and terror — that ensues.
As the yarn unfolds, we encounter diverse characters with secrets of their own and a lurking figure who may — or may not — be real. The strange, dark drama unfolds like an assortment of odd puzzle pieces that seem to defy a logical whole.
Until the very, and gripping, end.
From London's West End to the first U.S. tour in Chicago, "The Woman in Black" is a two-man show that feels like it has a much larger cast.
Some may be familiar with the 2012 movie starring Daniel Radcliffe.
Longtime Chicago actor Bradley Armacost plays retired lawyer Arthur Kipps, who hires an actor to help him tell — and exorcise — that horrifying experience from his early life. Adam Wesley Brown plays the actor, and both are superb, down to their British accents.
Adapted from the 1983 novel of the same name by Susan Hill, the late Stephen Mallatratt has crafted, and Robin Herford beautifully directed, a winning must-see play that will enthrall anyone who loves good theater and adores being scared.
As an added enticement, the theater invites anyone who buys a ticket to also receive a free drink at the quaint Royal George bar with the price of the ticket, through Jan. 6 (except for Dec. 31). Guests can call the Royal George Theatre box office at 312-988-9000 and book using the code HOLIDAY.
FYI: "The Woman in Black" plays through Feb. 17 at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $49 to $69. To buy tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com or the box office at 312-988-9000. For more information, visit www.theroyalgeorgetheatre.com.