So many of Hollywood’s comedic talents on both the big and small screens were introduced to us on a New York stage on a Saturday night.
Now in Season 44, "Saturday Night Live" has brought us the talent of many of the most successful comedians of the past half-century. Eddie Murphy. Chevy Chase. Steve Martin. Bill Murray. Dan Aykroyd. John Belushi. And that’s just in looking at the show’s first five years from 1975 to 1980. It’s also thrust dozens of unknown musicians and young bands into the national spotlight.
Each week fans would look forward to new sketches and sometimes would greatly anticipate the return of regular characters. Who could forget Buckwheat? Or Matt Foley, the motivational speaker? Or Pat? Wayne and Garth sitting on a coach in Wayne's parents’ basement? The Church Lady? Chris Farley dancing alongside Patrick Swayze in a Chippendales audition? Tina Fey’s spot-on imitation of Sarah Palin?
What about Debbie Downer? Or Stuart Smalley? Or Belushi shouting out “Cheezeborger?” The list could go on and on.
If you’ve been a fan of SNL and have favorite skits stored away in your head, you must get to the Museum of Broadcast Communications for a walk through Saturday Night Live: The Experience before the exhibit ends at the end of the year.
After you enter the building, you follow a red carpet and step into an elevator where you’re transported to 30 Rockefeller Center and given a glimpse into not just what happens on Saturday night, but also what happens throughout the week that culminates in the 90-minute live show.
It’s a completely immersive experience that lets you follow along and see how the completed show develops starting on Monday.
Throughout the tour, there are fun opportunities to get shots and selfies on original sets or near costumes and props worn by cast members. Visit the office of Executive Producer Lorne Michaels, check out a "Weekend Update" desk and learn about what the writers experience in crafting a complete episode, what the production crew goes through in creating sets to match the script and how the actors and guests get through read-throughs and rehearsals.
There’s also a replica of the Studio 8H stage, where you can sit among the live crowd and really get a feel for what it’s like to be there as part of the studio audience.
Chicago is the second stop on the national tour, which followed a successful run in New York. The exhibit continues at the Museum of Broadcast Communications until Dec. 31.
“We are thrilled to have the Museum of Broadcast Communications chosen as the next home of Saturday Night Live: The Experience,” said Larry Wert, chairman of the Museum of Broadcast Communications.
“It is a perfect fit for Chicago since countless actors and writers cut their comedic chops here before being discovered by SNL, and we are going to have a lot of fun with this. 'Saturday Night Live' has never been hotter, and we are excited to add this to the historic significance of the museum.”
If you’re an SNL superfan, you’ll also want to mark your calendar for Dec. 15, the date of the second Schweddy Ball. If you recall the skit that included Alec Baldwin, Molly Shannon and Ana Gasteyer in hideous Christmas sweaters, you won’t want to miss this bash, where attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite SNL character or wear their best ugly Christmas sweater. Ticket sales can be reserved through Eventbrite on the museum’s Facebook page.