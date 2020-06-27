Face masks, gloves and Cash App: Local drag performers adapt during pandemic

Instead, patrons can drop cash into a pair of buckets on the stage, or use Cash App to send money digitally to performers. Any cash is collected after each number, placed in a plastic bag and disinfected.

"I have talked in length with my cast reminding them that it is easy to fall back in your ways of doing things, but we have to remind ourselves that it all may look the same but it is not," show manager Laura Steele said. "You came to see a fabulous show, my cast came to perform for them. You came in without the virus, and Dicky and I will do everything in our power to send you back home to your loved ones that way."

"It feels different because I'm used to going into the crowd and dancing with and on people," Aaron Strug, of Highland, who performs as Synthetic, said. "It's just something to get used to. When everyone's staring at you, I feel I have to dance harder."

Lilly White Towers, who is the drag mother of Synthetic, also felt similarly.

"I'm not a huge dancing queen," she said. "It does change up the dynamic. It's something you have to overcome. There's points I wish I was walking around and interacting. That's how a lot of them (performers) keep them (patrons) engaged."