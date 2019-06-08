Since 2010, arts and cultural organizations in Munster have teamed up to host fun and free opportunities at the annual Family Arts Festival at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster, which houses the Northwest Indiana Symphony, the South Shore Arts organization and Theatre at the Center, all three non-profit groups serving Northwest Indiana.
The June 23 event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include balloon art, backstage tours of the theater and art studio spaces, face-painting, musical performances by the Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra, an art exhibit display, ice carving demonstrations, games and craft workshops and unlimited popcorn, all free and located at various stations around the Center for Visual and Performing Arts.
The 10th annual celebration will include special stage performances for all ages, available for a nominal admission cost for the shows inside the theater.
“We began this event as an invitation to our surrounding community to spend a Sunday at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts and meet the organizations housed here and discover everything that happens in our areas of interest,” said Charlie Misovye, coordinator of Theatre at the Center’s Theatre for Young Audiences program.
“South Shore Arts organization, which also has satellite locations in Hammond and Crown Point, has been around since 1936 and the Center for Visual and Performing Arts opened in 1989, but there are new young artists and audiences of all ages still learning about all that we have to offer.”
He said that among the annual highlights are the performances in the theater, which includes a show courtesy of the traveling group of touring actors called Chicago Kids Company. This year, there will be two performances of “The Princess and the Pea,” at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m, starring favorite fairytale characters as Princess Penelope attempts to scale a towering 12-foot bed of 20 stacked mattresses to secure a snooze.
“With the exception of some of the food items, a t-shirt craft and our affordable ticket price for the traveling stage performances in theater space, everything else is free for families throughout the day,” said Misovye, who helped launched the festival a decade ago.
The day will conclude with an exclusive performance in the theater at 2:30 p.m. by Master Magician Dennis Watkins performing mesmerizing slight-of-hand tricks, feats of escape and amazing mind reading. Tickets for the magic show are $15 for students, $30 for adults with a $25 discounted price for Theatre at the Center subscribers.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.CVPA.org or www.TheatreAtTheCenter.org or call 219-836-3255.