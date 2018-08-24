Before Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" and "Night Gallery" TV shows, and Alfred Hitchcock's TV series of the 1950s and '60s, there were the ironic, sardonic tales of John Collier, who wrote them for the New Yorker magazine from the 1930s through '50s.
Now largely forgotten, the British-born Collier's work has been admired by other authors of the mysterious including Ray Bradbury, Roald Dahl and Neil Gaiman.
Collier started out writing poetry and became a popular storyteller of the bizarre and fantastical. He eventually wrote for Hitchcock's TV show, as well as Hollywood screenplays, notably George Cukor's ahead-of-its-time 1935 "Sylvia Scarlett," starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn as an unrepentant con woman, and "The African Queen," the 1951 John Huston adventure spectacle that also starred Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart.
These credentials should be enough to lure you to Chicago's Athenaeum Theatre through mid-September to see a delightful production of some of his creepy yet humorous work, "Nightmares and Nightcaps: The Stories of John Collier," lovingly and artfully adapted and directed by Northwestern University theater alum and N.U. Kellogg business school grad, Ed Rutherford.
A well-chosen and well-acted series of vignettes, from ominous to slyly funny, these macabre little yarns are the perfect witches' brew to get you in the Halloween spirit, with all its delicious darkness.
Noted for its recent Midwest premiere of the musical, "Coraline," based on the spooky and scary Gaiman story that later became the 2009 movie, and the Chicago premiere of the musical, "Nevermore - The Imaginary Life and Mysterious death of Edgar Allan Poe," Black Button Eyes Productions' mission is to bring seldom-seen works to the Chicago stage "in which the magical and surreal invade reality."
It succeeds with this captivating interpretation of sketches — some silly, some sinister — woven together by the terrified narrator, expertly rendered by Kevin Webb.
The talented troupe of actors takes on different characters in each, including: a man who dreams of world adventures but is held back by his shrewish wife until a certain, ahem, event; a devoted young couple whose saccharine mutual adoration turns malevolent during the course of their cuddling and cooing; a young screenwriter who inadvertently strikes a "bad" deal with a Hollywood producer — who may or may not be the Devil; and a twisted tale of parental love that gives new meaning to the concept of child psychology.
FYI: "Nightmares and Nightcaps: The Stories of John Collier" continues through Sept. 15 at The Athenaeum Theatre (Studio Two), 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. Tickets are $30, $15 for students. Call 773-935-6875 or visit athenaeumtheatre.org, or The Athenaeum Theatre Box Office.