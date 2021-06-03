Gossip grapevine: New play taps into the writings, broadcasts of Walter Winchell

"People have to remember that this was before television, (not to mention social media as we know it). He was an influencer before social media." Winchell had over 30 million readers and listeners during his career.

Potempa said he did his research for the play by reading many of Winchell's columns and finding out what his take on things were via Winchell's broadcasts. He devoured all the interesting information while writing the play.

"I find it fascinating that a newspaper columnist had that type of influence on people and events," Potempa said. "He could make someone a star or he could ruin their careers."

Winchell had some famous feuds over time. Feuds that were notable were those with Ed Sullivan and Jack Paar. Winchell even spilled the beans to his readers and listeners that Sullivan was diagnosed with the big "C" word.

"And he told the world that Lucille Ball was going to have a baby," Potempa said - even before Ball's doctor had told her she was pregnant.

"Winchell: On the Air" is 70 minutes long. It will also include images of Winchell and Hollywood's big celebrities at the time. An exhibit on Winchell will also be on display and will include Winchell's personal letters and correspondence, cuff links and his hat, which is all owned by Potempa.