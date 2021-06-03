 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gossip grapevine: New play taps into the writings, broadcasts of Walter Winchell
urgent

Gossip grapevine: New play taps into the writings, broadcasts of Walter Winchell

Celebrity gossip, Hollywood's dirty laundry, scandals and more were all found in the writings and radio broadcasts of gossip columnist Walter Winchell.

Winchell, who died in 1972, worked in the newspaper and radio industries from the 1920s through the 1950s. His radio shows were broadcast on ABC while his columns were found in The New York Daily Mirror and were also syndicated throughout the country via Hearst Newspapers Syndicate.

Chef Joe Trama is the fourth chef featured in the 2020 Region Patio Pitmasters. Video by John Luke. Interview by Eloise Valadez.

Next week, Region theater fans will get a peek at the life and career of Winchell in a premiere of the new one-man play "Winchell: On the Air."

The play, written and performed by author/journalist Philip Potempa, will be presented in two performances on June 10 in the ballroom at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, in Munster. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the lunch show. Lunch begins at noon with show at 1 p.m. Doors open for the dinner show at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m.

"He's a subject I've always been interested in," said Potempa. He said whenever he teaches various college multimedia classes, he always puts the spotlight on Winchell.

"In the introduction to the multimedia classes, I always talk about the effect Walter Winchell had on media," Potempa said. "And it was both good and bad."

Potempa said the play will showcase assorted writings of Winchell and talk about the many scandals, battles he had with many celebrities and other media types as well as relationships he cultivated throughout his career. Potempa will perform in the role of Winchell during the production.

"People have to remember that this was before television, (not to mention social media as we know it). He was an influencer before social media." Winchell had over 30 million readers and listeners during his career.

Potempa said he did his research for the play by reading many of Winchell's columns and finding out what his take on things were via Winchell's broadcasts. He devoured all the interesting information while writing the play.

"I find it fascinating that a newspaper columnist had that type of influence on people and events," Potempa said. "He could make someone a star or he could ruin their careers."

Winchell had some famous feuds over time. Feuds that were notable were those with Ed Sullivan and Jack Paar. Winchell even spilled the beans to his readers and listeners that Sullivan was diagnosed with the big "C" word.

"And he told the world that Lucille Ball was going to have a baby," Potempa said - even before Ball's doctor had told her she was pregnant.

"Winchell: On the Air" is 70 minutes long. It will also include images of Winchell and Hollywood's big celebrities at the time. An exhibit on Winchell will also be on display and will include Winchell's personal letters and correspondence, cuff links and his hat, which is all owned by Potempa.

Potempa has had Winchell's hat for more than a few years. He even donned Winchell's hat as part of his costume for his role as a journalist interviewing Johnny Depp as Dillinger in the movie "Public Enemies."

In addition to the play, guests will enjoy a themed meal featuring some of Winchell's favorite foods. The ballroom will be transformed to look like the New York Stork Club, where Winchell often dined at booth 50.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

On the menu, presented by Trama Catering, will be the Plaza Hotel's Cream of Potato and Watercress Soup, Walter’s favorite Stork Club Chicken Croquet with Béarnaise Sauce served with Swirled Sweet and White Mashed Potatoes and Spring Garden Sweet Peas. Dessert will be the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel's signature Red Velvet Cake.

FYI: Tickets for both performances, which includes meal and show, are $50 plus tax. Masks are required while walking around the venue but may be removed once seated. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2 for tickets or visit cvpa.org.

Hard Rock Casino opening guitar smash

1 of 13
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taylor Swift cast in David O. Russell's first film in six years

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts