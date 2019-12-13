It seems to be an annual ritual. The holiday parties with never-ending appetizers. The family get-togethers with cookies and cakes galore. The alcohol-infused punch bowl. And along with the good times come those dreaded holiday pounds that seem to creep up from nowhere.
But, with a little planning, balance, and a couple of weigh-ins, the battle of the bulge can be controlled while a good time is had by all. Here are 12 Holiday Healthy Eating Tips, courtesy of Kathryn Lipari, registered dietician and bariatric supervisor at the Healthy 4 Life Weight Loss Center in Munster.
1. Curb empty calories from alcohol.
“Alternate non-caloric drinks, such as tap water or sparkling water, with alcoholic beverages,” said Lipari. “Drink one water beverage between two alcoholic beverages.” Not only will that help limit the amount of alcohol, it will keep you hydrated and fuller. Lipari also recommends setting an alcohol limit before the party begins.
2. Avoid alcohol on an empty stomach.
Alcohol increases your appetite and diminishes your ability to control what you eat. Eat first. No one will notice if your glass stays full for awhile.
3. Be buffet savvy.
At a buffet, wander around the food table before putting anything on your plate. By checking out all your options, you might be less inclined to pile on items one after another.
4. Consider eating from a salad plate.
“Only put one layer of food on the salad plate,” Lipari said. Piling the plate high tends to negate the benefit of the small plate. You might find that smaller plate when you practice your buffet savviness.
5. Chew your food thoroughly between bites.
Eating slowly and chewing thoroughly has been a recommendation of dieticians and weight loss counselors for years. It’s especially important at the holiday times, when offerings tend to be high in calories.
6. Put your utensils on the plate between bites of food.
To help control the pace of eating, Lipari recommends going through the motions of putting your fork down on top of the food on your plate. It will help you control the random noshing that can accompany holiday conversations.
7. Avoid hanging out by the food while visiting.
“This can lead to mindless eating,” Lipari said. Put one layer of food on that small plate and move to the other side of the room. Make it a concentrated effort to go back to the table for more, so it’s a conscious decision. You’ll think twice.
8. Maintain your normal meal and snack pattern around a special occasion.
“Avoid skipping meals ahead of the get-together,” Lipari said. “Showing up to the table starving can make portion control very difficult.”
9. Practice the principles of intuitive eating.
If you haven’t heard of the principles of intuitive eating, take a moment and Google the phrase. Intuitive eating principles help to understand the difference between healthy eating and a starving/binging cycle that can accompany the holidays. For example: honor your hunger, make peace with food, and respect your fullness. Sounds innocent enough, but these reminders can be important during the stressful holiday season. Positive reinforcement.
10. Keep an eye on your weight.
Step on the scale regularly so those extra pounds don’t surprise you. Lipari recommends that we step on the scale once or twice a week to check in and see how we are doing. “Keeping an eye on our weight helps keep those pounds from adding up,” she said.
11. Budget your food wisely.
Yes, there are Swedish meatballs and Crab Rangoon. There are also celery sticks, baby carrots, and broccoli florets. Balance is the key.
12. Take 10 before taking seconds.
It takes a few minutes for your stomach’s full signal to get to your brain. After finishing your first helping — small plate with a balance of veggies — take a 10-minute break. Make conversation with your long-lost cousin. After 10 minutes, recheck your appetite. You might realize you are full or want only a small portion of seconds.
Most of all, remember what the holiday season is about; celebrating and connecting with the people you care about. When you focus more on the fun, it’s easier to focus less on the food.