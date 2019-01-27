PARIS — For once, Karl Lagerfeld didn't take his usual bow at last week's spring-summer 2019 couture fashion show — the house of Chanel said because the octogenarian designer was fatigued.
Elsewhere, Canadian chanteuse Celine Dion, much beloved in Paris, wept theatrically at the end of the Valentino show as a solemn Naomi Campbell swept past to close the house's show in a see-through black organza gown.
Also at Valentino, a smiling Rami Malek, nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," cut a dapper figure decked out in Valentino, inside the Hotel Salomon de Rothschild, with his girlfriend Lucy Boynton.
These photos show some highlights of the spring-summer 2019 couture collections.