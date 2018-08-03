An updated spin on the storybook classic, "The Three Little Pigs," is showing at Theatre at the Center on Aug. 4 with two performances, at 10 a.m. and noon.
As part of TATC's Imagination Discovery Series, there also will be a one-day-only fairy tale-themed festival for all ages that day with interactive and entertaining special learning activities, prizes and surprises to engage young minds, said Charlie Misovye, TATC’s group sales and Theater for Young Audiences coordinator.
The day includes paid raffle prize drawings, free coloring pages, free “wearable piggy ears” compliments of Smithfield, which also is providing free coupons and pork recipes, and onstage photo opportunities to pose for pictures with the characters from the cast of "The Three Little Pigs."
All events and activities throughout the day are at Theatre at the Center, located in The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.
The one-hour touring production of "The Three Little Pigs," produced by Chicago Kids Co., is based on the classic tale of a trio of pigs who team up to outwit a hungry wolf. For this telling, audiences meet Roxanne, Petunia and Babe, three sister piggies with different personalities who are each eager to build their own houses. Audiences of all ages will love this stage visit to the tiny cottages made from straw, sticks and bricks while being watchful for the wolf.
The show is recommended for pre-school through fifth grade. All performances are one hour. While lobby activities are free, tickets to "The Three Little Pigs" are $8 for children and $10 for adults.
Theatre at the Center also has just announced its 2018-19 young-audience theater season for school groups and families, which includes classic stories that leap from the page to the stage to educate and entertain audiences, all in just one hour.
The season kicks off with the classic tale, "Sleeping Beauty," Oct. 4-8, produced by Chicago Kids Co. Attending groups can enter a coloring contest for a chance to win tickets to the upcoming production of "The Holiday Shop," produced by Charles Misovye and Associates, which runs Dec. 5-14, and is an original musical about a child who finds a magic snow globe that can bring to life toys from around the world, all sharing rich traditions. Attending groups can enter a “create your own Christmas card” contest for a chance to win a Family-4 Pass to Zao Island.
The New Year launches with "Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad" Jan. 22-26. Produced by Virginia Rep on Tour, this stirring drama is a tribute to the great American who freed herself and hundreds of slaves with courage to change the world. Groups that attend a performance can enter an essay contest for a chance to win a $100, $50 or $25 Youth Savings Account from Peoples Bank in Munster. This show is recommended for grades four through 12.
The season concludes with "Little Red Riding Hood" April 8-14, with the classic adventures of the little heroine, Grandma and a hungry wolf, also produced by Charles Misovye and Associates.
The end of the TYA season is always celebrated with The Prince and Princess Party, from 10 a.m. to noon on April 13, with an opportunity for children to dress up as their favorite Prince and Princess.
Guests can enjoy activities, food and fun including a buffet lunch of chicken tenders, fries, juice box and chocolate sundae for $12 per person. Tickets for that Saturday's performances of "Little Red Riding Hood" are available for an additional cost.
All TYA public performance prices are $8 per student and $10 for adults. School group prices are $6.50 per student, $8.00 per adult, and for groups of 100 or more, students are $5.50 per student and $8.00 per adult. One complimentary ticket is issued for every 25 paid students.
Guests can enjoy lunch at 12:15 p.m. in the dining venue on select dates for "Sleeping Beauty" and "The Holiday Shop" with a menu of an all-beef hot dog, potato chips, fruit rollups, cookies and an orange drink for an additional $6 per person. Reservations required.
Everyone attending a school performance must have a reservation. Call Charlie Misovye for reservations at 219-836-3258. Tickets for public performances are available at the Box Office: 219-836-3255 or www.TheatreAtTheCenter.com.