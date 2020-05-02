Memorial Opera House announces staff furloughs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — The Memorial Opera House announced Saturday in an email the furloughing of an undisclosed number of staffers.

"Many of you are familiar with our staff, and you know how many dedicated employees it takes to keep a place like the Opera House running," Executive Director Scot PJ MacDonald wrote in the email.

"In order to make sure we are able to continue to thrive into the future we have made the decision to furlough much of our staff. Please understand that we have every intention of welcoming back the familiar faces that make your experience at the Memorial Opera House so special."

MacDonald said patrons may still contact the Opera House via phone messages and email.

"We will continue to work through patron records regarding exchange and refund requests," he wrote, "but please understand that they will be handled in as timely a manner as possible considering our reduction in workforce."

A notice on the Opera House's website announced the indefinite postponements of two stage productions: "9 to 5, The Musical" and "Roald Dahl's Matilda, The Musical."

The next stage production scheduled is "Clue, The Musical" for Oct. 2-18.